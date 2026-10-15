How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 online — stream Grey Sloan Hospital from anywhere, what TV channel?
Ellen Pompeo and co. are back for more medical drama, with some new faces joining the team
Return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with Meredith and the team in "Grey's Anatomy" season 23, as we come to terms with the exit of both Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver from the cast.
Here's how to watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 online and from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for FREE.
You can watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 on ABC in the U.S. with the first episode airing on Thursday, October 15. You can also catch the show the next day on Hulu.
• U.S. — Watch on ABC via YouTube TV free trial / Next day on Hulu
• Canada — CTV / Crave
• U.K. / Aus — Disney+
• Watch anywhere — NordVPN (try for 30 days)
It's natural to expect some changes from a show that's now heading into its 23rd season. Still, the departure of Dr. Owen Hunt (McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Raver) will take some getting used to for audiences and for the characters in "Grey's Anatomy".
We pick up at the start of season 23 with the fallout of the bridge collapse at the end of season 22, while a plane collision at Sea-Tac airport will cause carnage for the hospital. There's also the tension caused by the unveiling of a new VIP floor in the hospital, with the brainchild of Catherine Fox and Richard Webber not getting the support of the rest of the staff.
For the leading lady, Meredith Grey (Pompeo), there's a lot to juggle, too. She's balancing separate lives in Boston and Seattle, while adjusting to her engagement to Nick Marsh. Sounds hectic, right?
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 online and on TV.
How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 for FREE
Viewers in America can catch (at least some of) "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 for free by signing up to a free-trial of YouTube TV and accessing ABC that way.
Those away from the U.S. today can access Hulu with NordVPN — find out more below.
How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 on your usual subscription or streaming service?
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) which makes your device appear to be in another country. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Grey's Anatomy" anywhere with our exclusive deal.
How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 in U.S.
American viewers can tune into "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 on ABC from Thursday, October 15 at 10 p.m. ET.
No cable? ABC is available to stream via YouTube TV (free trial), Sling TV and Fubo.
It is also available to stream on Hulu the following day. New episodes will air weekly on Thursday nights from then onwards.
Abroad? NordVPN can unlock your usual "Grey's Anatomy" streams when traveling outside the U.S.
How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 in Canada
Fans in Canada can watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 live on CTV every Thursday night (login required).
Streams were previously available through the CTV.ca website, but that's now stopped, as CTV content now streams on Crave the day after airing.
Crave plans start from $11.99 with ads.
Away from home and struggling because of geo-restrictions? NordVPN can help you on that front.
How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' S23 in U.K. & Australia
"Grey's Anatomy" season 23 will stream on Disney+ globally outside the U.S. from October 16. Prices for Disney+ in the U.K. and Australia are as follows:
🇬🇧 United Kingdom — £5.99/month
🇦🇺 Australia — AU$9.99/month
Abroad? We use NordVPN can help you figure that out.
'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 — cast
- Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber
- Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
- Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson
- Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren
- Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu
- Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin
- Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams
- Trevor Jackson as Dr. Wes Bryant
'Grey's Anatomy' season 23 - trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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