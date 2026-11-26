As non-negotiable as having a VPN in today's digital landscape is, they're hardly cheap. Part of the reason is that many VPNs now bundle several extra features into their plans to make them more appealing. That's fair enough, but it also pushes up the price.

But you don't have to settle for fewer tools just to get a cheap VPN, thanks to Proton VPN, which we rate as the best VPN for privacy. Proton is running an offer I've never seen before – not even during the peak of Black Fridays past. You can get the Proton Unlimited plan for just $1 for an entire month. You can't even get a burger for that price these days!

The Unlimited tier includes everything Proton has to offer, including Proton Mail, Drive, Pass, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and most recently, Meet – pretty much everything you need to de-Google your life. The long-term 12-month plan is heavily discounted too, dropping to just $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront), down from the usual $12.99 per month.

Let's take a look at what this Black Friday VPN deal has in store and why Proton Unlimited could be the smartest $1 you spend this year.

Proton Unlimited | $1 for a single month

Was: $12.99 per month

Now: $1 first month

For just $1, you can try Proton's entire privacy suite for a month, including its VPN, encrypted email, cloud storage, and password manager. It's a fantastic deal for privacy-conscious folks looking to move away from Google's ecosystem without spending big. What you'll get:

🚀 Proton VPN

🔐 Proton Pass

📧 Proton Mail

✨ Even more, inc. Drive, Calendar, & Meet It's worth noting that after your first $1 month is up, you'll pay $12.99 per month. For longer-term saving, check out the discounted 12-month Proton Unlimited subscription which currently costs $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront), and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton Unlimited has everything you need to ditch Big Tech

Proton Unlimited comes with the company's full-fledged privacy and productivity suite, with end-to-end and zero-knowledge encryption everywhere.

The star of the show is, of course, Proton VPN. It supports up to 10 devices and comes packed with pretty much every privacy feature I like my VPN to have, including a strict no-logs policy, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Then there are Secure Core servers – Proton's take on Double VPN – VPN obfuscation through the Stealth protocol, and NetShield, which blocks ads and trackers. With access to 21,000+ servers across 149 countries, Proton VPN is also one of the best streaming VPNs around.

But that's just the start of what you get with Proton Unlimited. Proton Mail is a worthy Gmail rival, giving you 15 encrypted email addresses and unlimited hide-my-email aliases.

Proton Drive adds 500 GB of encrypted cloud storage, while Proton Pass – the company's own password manager – includes 50 vaults, unlimited logins, and a built-in 2FA authenticator.

Add Proton Meet for encrypted video calls, Proton Calendar to keep your schedule private, and Proton Wallet, an encrypted Bitcoin wallet, and you've got pretty much everything you need to ditch Big Tech.

In fact, with its current offers, Proton Unlimited works out cheaper than even Surfshark, our #1 cheap VPN. It's also the lowest I've ever seen Proton's subscription prices go. Just bear in mind that by the time your $1 month runs out, the discounted long-term Unlimited deal may have disappeared.