How to watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 online — stream the Ryan Murphy series from anywhere

"American Horror Story" season 13 is bringing back some of the biggest names in the show's history, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and John Carroll Lynch.

Below is our guide to how to watch "American Horror Story" season 13 from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'American Horror Story' S13 release date and time "American Horror Story" season 13 premieres with a triple-episode drop on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

• WATCH LIVE — FX live via YouTube TV

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu

• Global — Stream on Disney+ from September 25

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In classic Ryan Murphy style, "American Horror Story" season 13 is a massive reunion of all the best and most gruesome characters from the past. If you've followed the show previously, you'll be well aware of the devilish delights of Twisty the Clown, and he's back for more. So, too, are such iconic characters as Tuberculosis Karen, Constance Langdon, and even Madison Montgomery, who will somehow return from the dead. Again.

Thankfully, you don't have to have seen every episode of "American Horror Story" to enjoy this latest addition to the franchise (though it would naturally help). Across 13 episodes, Murphy's anthology series is set to expand in weird and wonderful ways, as characters old and new collide in a present-day crisis that leads to sinister consequences for all involved.

If you're ready for more scares, check out the following information regarding how to watch "American Horror Story" season 13 with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 for FREE

"American Horror Story" season 13 is available to watch live and free, at least in part, even if you don't have cable.

You can watch the series via YouTube TV or Fubo which both have free trials and carry the FX channel.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 from anywhere

Traveling when "American Horror Story" season 13 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

exclusive deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE



Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price



Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "American Horror Story" season 13 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and watch "American Horror Story" season 13 as normal.

Watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "American Horror Story" season 13 airs on the FX TV channel. It premieres on Thursday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with a three-episode drop. Further episodes release weekly through to October 30.

You can stream FX live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying the channels in select markets.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The series lands on Hulu and will be available for on-demand streaming.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you can stream "American Horror Story" season 13 on Disney+ from September 25.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

You can also watch the standard linear broadcast on FX in Canada, and could use the cable-cutting methods via YouTube TV as described above.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "American Horror Story" season 13 on Disney+ in the U.K. from Friday, September 25.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'American Horror Story' season 13 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "American Horror Story" season 13 set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from September 25.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'American Horror Story' season 13 - cast

Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode/Sally McKenna/Ms. Wilhemina Venable/Tuberculosis Karen/Mamie Eisenhower

as Cordelia Goode/Sally McKenna/Ms. Wilhemina Venable/Tuberculosis Karen/Mamie Eisenhower Evan Peters as Tate Langdon/James Patrick/March/Kai Anderson

as Tate Langdon/James Patrick/March/Kai Anderson Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau

as Marie Laveau Kathy Bates as Delphine LaLaurie

as Delphine LaLaurie Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery

as Madison Montgomery Billie Lourd as Mallory/Winter Anderson

as Mallory/Winter Anderson Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie

as Queenie Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt

as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon/Sister Jude Martin/Fiona Goode/Elsa Mars

as Constance Langdon/Sister Jude Martin/Fiona Goode/Elsa Mars John Waters as Mr. Phibes

as Mr. Phibes Joey Pollari as Ben DeSoto

as Ben DeSoto Alex Consani as Morwenna

as Morwenna Paul Anthony Kelly as Young Nas

as Young Nas Madelaine Petsch as Kira

as Kira John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown

as Twisty the Clown Mat Fraser as Paul the Illustrated Seal

as Paul the Illustrated Seal Mena Suvari as Elizabeth Short

as Elizabeth Short Berto Colón as Joe the Doorman

as Joe the Doorman Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow

as Myrtle Snow Avantika as Ophelia

as Ophelia Grace Dumdaw

Cara Delevingne

Charlie Carver

Jamie Brewer as Adelaide Langdon/Nan/Elle Chapman

as Adelaide Langdon/Nan/Elle Chapman Seth Gabel as Jeffrey Dahmer

as Jeffrey Dahmer Orlando Jones as Papa Legba

as Papa Legba Tig Notaro

Fedor Steer as Mr. Nas

as Mr. Nas Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

'American Horror Story' season 13 - trailer

American Horror Story: 13 | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

'American Horror Story' season 13 - episode guide

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know the episode titles and release dates for most of the new episodes:

S13E1 - "13" (Sept 24)

"13" (Sept 24) S13E2 - "1:13AM" (Sept 24)

"1:13AM" (Sept 24) S13E3 - "Rauhnacht" (Sept 24)

"Rauhnacht" (Sept 24) S13E4 - "Is That All There Is?" (Oct 1)

"Is That All There Is?" (Oct 1) S13E5 - "Date Night" (Oct 1)

"Date Night" (Oct 1) S13E6 - "The Return of Devil's Night" (Oct 1)

"The Return of Devil's Night" (Oct 1) S13E7 - "The Baddest Witch of Them All" (Oct 8)

"The Baddest Witch of Them All" (Oct 8) S13E8 - "Hell No" (Oct 8)

"Hell No" (Oct 8) S13E9 - "The Devil is in the Details (Oct 15)

"The Devil is in the Details (Oct 15) S13E10 - "The Prodigal Son" (Oct 15)

"The Prodigal Son" (Oct 15) S13E11 - Title TBA (Oct 22)

Title TBA (Oct 22) S13E12 - Title TBA (Oct 22)

Title TBA (Oct 22) S13E13 - Title TBA (Oct 29)

More from Tom's Guide