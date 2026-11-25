Every November, I commit an act of subscription arson. Netflix? Cancelled. HBO Max? Gone. Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV? Cleared out like a fridge before vacation. Then, just as the Black Friday streaming deals start rolling in, I sign right back up, at a fraction of the price. It's the closest thing to a financial magic trick that doesn't involve a crypto wallet, and it works every single year.

The problem it solves is real. A Tom's Guide survey about streaming habits found that readers are spending more than $60 a month on seven or more streaming services. That's a lot of money to spend on a pile of apps you open just to scroll for 20 minutes before rewatching "The Office." Prices keep creeping up, and your watchlist isn't getting any shorter.

I prefer to play musical subscriptions instead: Cancel the ones I'm not using, hop back in when a sale comes along. Below, I'll walk you through exactly how I do it and round up seven streaming deals worth grabbing before they vanish.

7 best streaming deals I'm getting

Save 62% Disney+, Hulu Bundle (12 months): was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ At $4.99 a month for an entire year, this Disney+/Hulu bundle is almost absurdly cheap. One subscription gets you two major streaming libraries, from Hulu hits like “Only Murders in the Building” to Disney+ movies, series and family favorites. Frankly, it's hard to argue with that kind of entertainment bargain.

Save 50% HBO Max Basic (12 months): was $10.99 now $5.49 at hbomax.com HBO Max sits at No. 1 in our best streaming services rankings, and for good reason. Its lineup is stacked with acclaimed shows like "The Pitt" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and all-time great dramas including "The Sopranos" and "Veep," plus a deep bench of movies from Warner Bros. It's a one-stop shop for seriously good TV and film.

$2.99 a month for two months! Save 79% Paramount Plus Premium (2 months): was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ is discounting both subscription tiers for Black Friday, but the Premium plan is the one worth splurging on. It includes everything in Essential, with the added bonus of Showtime's lineup of movies and series, a live feed of your local CBS station and mostly ad-free streaming. That's a lot of extra bang for your subscription buck.

Save 75% AMC+ (2 months): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon If you're a "Walking Dead" completist, AMC+ is practically essential. The service has the original zombie saga alongside spinoffs like "Daryl Dixon." This Prime Video channel deal makes it a perfect excuse to revisit the franchise or finally catch up on all the undead drama.

Save 75% BritBox (2 months): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon BritBox is a streaming paradise packed with British television from the BBC and ITV. Its library spans generations of acclaimed mysteries, juicy dramas, offbeat comedies and fascinating documentaries. This is the perfect deal if you want to catch the upcoming "The Other Bennet Sister" three-part Christmas special.

How to give yourself the gift of streaming deals

Come Black Friday and Cyber Monday, nearly every streaming service dangles a discount. The catch, buried in the fine print, is that the best offers are usually reserved for new subscribers (or, if you're lucky, returning ones who've been gone a while).

The workaround is almost insultingly simple: Sign up with a different email address.

You likely have a spare lying around already, probably the one you made in 2011 and now use exclusively for receipts. If not, any of the many email services with a free tier will do the trick, whether that's Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook or AOL.

Here's my annual routine. Last year, Past Me, a surprisingly responsible person, set calendar reminders to cancel everything I signed up for during Black Friday week. Then I take my fresh email address and go deal hunting. The ones I think are worth your money every year are Peacock, HBO Max and Paramount+.

A word of warning: Some of the best deals out there are for annual plans, which means you can't churn them month to month. But the discounts are steep enough that paying upfront is still the smarter play.

And whatever you do, set a reminder to cancel next year. Future You will thank you.

Is there a Netflix Black Friday deal?

In a word: no. Netflix doesn't do Black Friday. I check every year, and every year I'm met with the same cold, red-logoed silence.

Netflix has rarely discounted its plans, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no exception. So the usual monthly prices stand: $8.99 for Standard with ads, $19.99 for Standard ad-free, and $26.99 for Premium with 4K Ultra HD.

The upside of having no deal to chase is that you're not locked into a discounted annual plan, which makes Netflix the easiest service on the list to churn. Netflix knows this, of course, and has gotten sneaky about it. Its biggest shows now tend to arrive in installments, a neat little trick for making sure you stick around for the next drop.

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