The TV gods are clearly smiling on me. Last year my favorite sci-fi series of all time, “Alien,” was adapted for TV in Hulu’s “Alien: Earth,” and now my second-favorite sci-fi series gets its own small-screen show in the form of Prime Video’s “Blade Runner 2099.”

The good news is that “Blade Runner’s” first TV show doesn’t besmirch the franchise’s good name. However, “2099” doesn’t quite manage to live up to the peerless legacy of the 1982 classic and the criminally overlooked 2017 sequel, “Blade Runner 2049.” In fact, frustration was the feeling I felt most keenly while watching the show’s first four episodes (of eight total).

Not because “Blade Runner 2099” is bad; I want to make it clear upfront this is a solid show, but because, to borrow a phrase from another iconic sci-fi universe, “We were on the verge of greatness. We were this close.” This Prime Video original gets so much right that the key areas where it comes up short stick out even more and leave me frustrated with what could have been.

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‘Blade Runner’ but not as we know it

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Set 50 years after Ryan Gosling’s Officer K went on the hunt for Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, “Blade Runner 2099” leaps forward to a point in the timeline where humanity and replicants have reserved roles. The androids are on top, with humans now treated as second-class citizens, and replicant Blade Runners soon squash any fleeting thoughts of rebellion.

While it’s not the most inspired route to take — a role reversal is hardly an original narrative trope — it does set the stakes appropriately, assuming you as a viewer are rooting for the human race to prevail. Though the moral greyness of the “Blade Runner” series is here, and many replicant characters point out that they’re only doing to humanity what was done to them.

(Image credit: Clay Enos / Prime Video)

Our leads are Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant Blade Runner just days from retirement (aka impending death), and Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human resistant to the new world order, pretending to be a Replicant to secure a future for herself and her younger brother. The two soon partner up, forming less of a playful “buddy cop” dynamic and more of an icy, uneasy alliance.

There is intrigue in watching Cora try to remain undetected and in Olwen’s personal plight, as she grapples with her own morality, but despite committed work from Yeoh and Schafer, the overarching narrative threads only threaten to become truly interesting, at least at the midway point. It’s a MacGuffin hunt where the MacGuffin feels barely worth all the trouble.

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(Image credit: Clay Enos / Prime Video)

Even when the narrative sputters and gets lost in meandering side quests, at least “Blade Runner 2099” consistently looks phenomenal. The grimy cyberpunk aesthetic of its sci-fi world has been successfully retained in the move from the big screen to at-home streaming. Visually, it hits all the right notes, and the foreboding score adds to the dark noir atmosphere.

But take my advice, and watch with subtitles; the dialogue audio often fades into the larger soundscape. “Blade Runner 2099” might be the first time in years I’ve had to rewind scenes multiple times just to try and decipher what the characters are actually saying to each other.

Should you stream ‘Blade Runner 2099’ on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Clay Enos / Prime Video)

When it comes to production craft, “Blade Runner” is a triumph; it looks absolutely excellent, and sounds great too (well, apart from the dialogue levels). On the surface, it’s every bit the continuation of the “Blade Runner” universe, and as a longtime fan, that was enough to get me invested.

Where “2099” struggles is delivering enough narrative momentum to satisfy. Frustratingly early on, large chunks of the episode are a real slog, but to the show’s credit, it’s kept me coming back with well-timed narrative wrinkles. Just when my attention begins to wane, it delivers a precious, spectacular moment when it all comes together, and the clear potential is evident.

(Image credit: Clay Enos / Prime Video)

It’s these highs that will keep me watching, and as I move into the back half of the season, I hope the show’s sharpens up and fully realizes its potential. But if I were being truthful, I could see the slow pacing of the early episodes turning more than a few viewers away. “Blade Runner 2099” is in no rush. It asks viewers to be content exploring this fractured world at a crawl.

So, “Blade Runner 2099” isn’t perfect, but the franchise has always ruminated on the flaws of humanity passed down to our own android creations. Maybe the show’s unevenness could be considered poetic. Or maybe I’m just making excuses for a show I want to love more than I do.

Watch "Blade Runner 2099" on Prime Video now

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