How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 online — stream the long-running comedy show from anywhere

"Saturday Night Live" is back for season 52, and while Chloe Fineman has left the show, there is lots of new talent on the roster plus familiar faces like Colin Jost and Kenan Thompson.

Here's how to watch "Saturday Night Live" season 52 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Season 52 of "Saturday Night Live" kicked off with NBA star Jalen Brunson as host, and music from KATSEYE. The rest of the big names on hosting duties this time around include Dakota Johnson, comedian Shane Gillis, and the latest horror movie sensation, Inde Navarrette.

We can also expect performances from Rosalia and Gracie Abrams, among others. But, let's not forget that "Saturday Night Live" is and always has been about the comedy. That's where Kenan Thompson — into his record-breaking 24th season on the show — and his comedic comrades Colin Jost, Marcello Hernandez et al come in.

They'll be joined by repertory players like Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline. Meanwhile, Grace Reiter and Saidah Belo-Osagie have been given their big break by joining the show.

Ready for more laughs and live music? Here's how to watch "Saturday Night Live" season 52 online from around the world.

Can I watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 for FREE? If you watch "Saturday Night Live" on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S., with a TV antenna. No cable? No problem. You can watch NBC live streams on YouTube TV (free trial) and Fubo (free trial). There's currently no Peacock free trial – though you can get Peacock Premium for free with the $1 Walmart+ 30-day trial. Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and binge.

Watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 in the U.S.

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NBC will air "Saturday Night Live" every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT, starting from September 26.

To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a YouTube TV free 5-day trial, but you'll have to pay after that. Other providers like Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are an option, too.

Peacock will be the streaming home of "Saturday Night Live", with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock if you fork out for the $16.99 Premium Plus plan, or catch it a day later on-demand with a standard package ($12.99 per month).

Only after on-demand viewing? Look at getting a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 in Canada

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To watch "Saturday Night Live" season 52 in Canada you'll need to access CTV.

You can watch CTV content on-demand for free in Canada with ads, but watching live will require a sign-in.

The show will also be on Crave for on-demand viewing a day after its broadcast.

Away while the show airs? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.

How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Saturday Night Live" season 52 will be available on Sky and Now TV.

If you’re traveling outside the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' season 52 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in Australia can watch "Saturday Night Live" season 52 on Binge.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'Saturday Night Live' season 52 — need to know

Who are the players on 'Saturday Night Live' season 52? The repertory players for season 52 are:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Jane Wickline

Meanwhile, the featured players are:

Saidah Belo-Osagie

Tommy Brennan

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Kam Patterson

Grace Reiter

Veronika Slowikowska

Jalen Brunson and KATSEYE Are Locked In for SNL's Season 52 Premiere - YouTube Watch On

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