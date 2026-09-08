How to watch 'The Paper' season 2 online — stream 'The Office' spinoff from anywhere
Read all about it! The Toledo Truth Teller has a fresh edition to digest
Read all about — "The Paper" is back for a second season! If you loved the U.S. version of "The Office", then this offbeat mockumentary sitcom could be for you.
Below is the simplest way to watch "The Paper" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN, along with what you need to know if you are traveling and your usual stream is geo-blocked.
"The Paper" season 2 will feature Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) looking to capitalize on his Ohio Journalism Awards success by starting an investigation into a powerful private club, which could have disastrous repercussions for The Toledo Truth Teller staff.
Meanwhile, Ned and Marie's (Chelsea Frei) budding romance will play a key role in the latest episodes as they keep their dalliance a secret. At the same time, managing editor Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore) must try to find her place in the newsroom, as the other reporters start to mature and develop (sort of).
There are 10 episodes in "The Paper" season 2, and they're all dropping at once, but which platform you can find the show on depends on where you are in the world.
Ready check out all the news you need regarding how to watch "The Paper" season 2? Well, we've even got one option that will only cost you $1.
Watch 'The Paper' season 2 in the U.S. for just $1
In the U.S., Peacock will be the home of "The Paper" season 2.
All 10 episodes will land on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 9.
Enjoying that Peacock Premium on-demand viewing will usually cost you $12.99/month (or $129.99 for the year). However, you could get a bargain by looking at a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock Premium being one of the perks.
U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.
Watch 'The Paper' season 2 from anywhere
Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.
We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "The Paper" season 2 episodes.
Using a VPN is simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).
2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.
3. Open your streaming service and start watching.
How to watch 'The Paper' season 2 in the U.K.
"The Paper" season 2 will be available on Sky (and Sky Go) in the U.K., as well as through NOW. You can watch all 10 episodes on either outlet from Thursday, September 10.
If you’re travelling around and want to use your usual streaming services, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.
How to watch 'The Paper' season 2 in Canada
In Canada, "The Paper" season 2 will be accessible on STACKTV (via linear cable TV channel Showcase) from September 9.
Abroad when the show is on? Get NordVPN and stream as you would at home.
How to watch 'The Paper' season 2 in Australia
In Australia, you can watch new episodes of "The Paper" season 2 on Binge. You can actually access the show a day earlier Down Under, with episodes landing on Wednesday, September 8.
Traveling from the U.S. and don’t want to miss the sitcom? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.
'The Paper' season 2 - trailer
'The Paper' season 2 - cast
- Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson
- Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand,
- Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti
- Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore
- Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola Olofin
- Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper
- Ramona Young as Nicole Lee
- Tim Key as Ken Davies
- Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez
- Eric Rahill as Travis Bienlien
- Duane Shepard Sr. as Barry
- Allan Havey as Marv Putnam
- Nate Jackson as Nate Wells
- Mo Welch as Kimberly
- Nancy Lenehan as Ann Putnam
- Molly Ephraim as Summer
- Tracy Letts as John Stack
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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