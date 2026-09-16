How to watch 'Slow Horses' season 6 online — stream the Gary Oldman spy series from anywhere
Jackson Lamb and his crew are back for more spy stories
"Slow Horses" is not only a top quality spy thriller series, the production is also incredibly efficient, with yet another season back on our screens already.
Below, we’ll show you how to watch "Slow Horses" season 6 online, plus how to stream it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
"Slow Horses" season 6 premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. New episodes then arrive weekly every Wednesday until the finale on October 21, 2026.
• Global stream — Apple TV (7-day free trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN for 30 days risk-free
We've already reviewed "Slow Horses" season 6 and consider it one of the very best shows of 2026, which will come as no surprise to fans of the series. Adapted from Mick Herron's novels Joe Country and Slough House, the latest episodes see the ragtag bunch of agents on the run after MI5 First Desk Diana Taverner puts them in the middle of a chaotic game of revenge.
Jackson Lamb and co. are now not only evading the dangerous tricks of those outside of MI5, but also those within. We have six fresh episodes to see how this one plays out, and the good news is they're all in one place, globally. Better yet, we already know there's a seventh season on the way, too.
Ready for more? Here's how to watch "Slow Horses" season 6 from wherever you are — and potentially even catch a couple of episodes for FREE.
How to watch 'Slow Horses' season 6 on Apple TV
"Slow Horses" season 6 premieres on Apple TV globally on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. New episodes will land on the streamer each Wednesday from then onwards.
New Apple TV customers get a 7-day free trial, so if you time it right you can catch a couple of episodes before deciding whether to carry on with the series and the service.
After the trial ends, you'll pay:
U.S. — $14.99/month
U.K. — £9.99/month
CAN — CA$14.99/month
AUS — AU$15.99/month
Watch 'Slow Horses' season 6 from anywhere
Traveling and locked out of your Apple TV account or your usual apps? A VPN can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely access the streaming services you already pay for while abroad.
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'Slow Horses' season 6 trailer
'Slow Horses' season 6 cast
- Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
- Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner
- Jack Lowden as River Cartwright
- Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish
- Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy
- Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho
- Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander
- Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe
- Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Baker
- Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright
- Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness
- Lenny Rush as Reece Nesmith
- Harry Lloyd as Damien Cantor
- Kyle Soller as Jim
- MyAnna Buring as Jane
- Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte
- Samuel West as Peter Judd
- Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian
'Slow Horses' season 6 episode guide
There is no official synopsis for any of the "Slow Horses" season 6 episodes, but we do have episode titles and release dates...
- Season 6, Episode 1, “Circle of Life”: Wednesday, September 16
- Season 6, Episode 2, “Daddy Issues”: Wednesday, September 23
- Season 6, Episode 3, “Resurrection”: Wednesday, September 30
- Season 6, Episode 4, “Lost and Found”: Wednesday, October 7
- Season 6, Episode 5, “Sayonara”: Wednesday, October 14
- Season 6, Episode 6, “Judgement Day”: Wednesday, October 21
More from Tom's Guide
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- How to watch 'Cape Fear' — stream classic psychological thriller mini-series from anywhere
- How to watch 'Pluribus' online
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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