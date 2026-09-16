How to watch 'Slow Horses' season 6 online — stream the Gary Oldman spy series from anywhere

"Slow Horses" is not only a top quality spy thriller series, the production is also incredibly efficient, with yet another season back on our screens already.

Below, we’ll show you how to watch "Slow Horses" season 6 online, plus how to stream it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

'Slow Horses' S6 release date and streaming options "Slow Horses" season 6 premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. New episodes then arrive weekly every Wednesday until the finale on October 21, 2026.

• Global stream — Apple TV (7-day free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN for 30 days risk-free

We've already reviewed "Slow Horses" season 6 and consider it one of the very best shows of 2026, which will come as no surprise to fans of the series. Adapted from Mick Herron's novels Joe Country and Slough House, the latest episodes see the ragtag bunch of agents on the run after MI5 First Desk Diana Taverner puts them in the middle of a chaotic game of revenge.

Jackson Lamb and co. are now not only evading the dangerous tricks of those outside of MI5, but also those within. We have six fresh episodes to see how this one plays out, and the good news is they're all in one place, globally. Better yet, we already know there's a seventh season on the way, too.

Ready for more? Here's how to watch "Slow Horses" season 6 from wherever you are — and potentially even catch a couple of episodes for FREE.

How to watch 'Slow Horses' season 6 on Apple TV

"Slow Horses" season 6 premieres on Apple TV globally on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. New episodes will land on the streamer each Wednesday from then onwards. New Apple TV customers get a 7-day free trial, so if you time it right you can catch a couple of episodes before deciding whether to carry on with the series and the service. After the trial ends, you'll pay:



U.S. — $14.99/month

U.K. — £9.99/month

CAN — CA$14.99/month

AUS — AU$15.99/month

Watch 'Slow Horses' season 6 from anywhere

Traveling and locked out of your Apple TV account or your usual apps? A VPN can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely access the streaming services you already pay for while abroad.

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'Slow Horses' season 6 trailer

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

'Slow Horses' season 6 cast

Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander

Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe

Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Baker

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness

Lenny Rush as Reece Nesmith

Harry Lloyd as Damien Cantor

Kyle Soller as Jim

MyAnna Buring as Jane

Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte

Samuel West as Peter Judd

Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian

'Slow Horses' season 6 episode guide

There is no official synopsis for any of the "Slow Horses" season 6 episodes, but we do have episode titles and release dates...

Season 6, Episode 1, “Circle of Life”: Wednesday, September 16

Wednesday, September 16 Season 6, Episode 2, “Daddy Issues”: Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 23 Season 6, Episode 3, “Resurrection”: Wednesday, September 30

Wednesday, September 30 Season 6, Episode 4, “Lost and Found”: Wednesday, October 7

Wednesday, October 7 Season 6, Episode 5, “Sayonara”: Wednesday, October 14

Wednesday, October 14 Season 6, Episode 6, “Judgement Day”: Wednesday, October 21

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