How to watch 'Survivor' season 51 online for free — stream the survival series from anywhere
A new group of castaways head to a remote island in Fiji battling to win $1m
"Survivor" season 51 throws 21 castaways onto the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji with $1 million on the line and a big surprise waiting in the wings.
Read on, and we'll show you how to watch "Survivor" season 51 online from anywhere in the world using a VPN and potentially for free.
"Survivor" season 51 will be launch with a two-hour episode on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, September 23. It will then be available on Paramount+ the next day.
• U.S. — CBS via YouTube TV (free trial) / Paramount+
• Canada — STACKTV / GlobalTV (FREE) / Paramount+
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Host Jeff Probst officially announced that "Survivor" season 51 will kickstart the 'open era' for the show, meaning any challenge or twist that has ever happened before can happen once again, at any given time during the new season.
If that wasn't exciting enough, we know the contestants will be split into two tribes, something we haven't seen since "Survivor" 40 way back in 2019. Other quirks coming into play this year include an odd number of contestants and a gender imbalance, while there will also be a few famous faces among the tribes, including actor Devin Way and former WWE NXT star Brady Booker.
If you want to see how it all plays out, here's to watch the "Survivor" season 51 online from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Survivor' season 51 for free
Yes, if you live in Canada. GlobalTV is a FREE streaming service that will be showing "Survivor 51" episodes, including the finale, one day after their TV release.
You can watch 'Survivor' season 51 on CBS at 8 p.m. from Wednesday, September 23. It will then air every Wednesday through to mid-December.
Don't have cable? Use the YouTube TV free-trial to access to CBS broadcasts.
The event will also be available the following day on Paramount+.
Pro tip: there's a sneaky way to get Paramount Plus Essential for free with the Walmart+ 30 days for $1 trial.
Abroad when the show takes place? Use NordVPN to unlock your bargain stream.
How to watch the 'Survivor' season 51 from anywhere
If you’re traveling and find that your usual streaming apps stop working outside your home region, a VPN (virtual private network) can help. It lets your device connect via a secure server back home, so you can use your existing subscriptions as normal.
Tom’s Guide has tested a wide range of services, and NordVPN is the one we favor.
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Use Nord to watch the "Survivor" season 51 online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount+ and stream the "Survivor" season 51 online.
How to watch ‘Survivor' season 51 in the U.S.
You have a few options when it comes to watching "Survivor" season 51 in the U.S..
The event will air live on CBS, starting on Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET / PT through to 10 p.m. ET / PT. You'll need a cable package that has CBS or try a cord-cutting option. Our favorites include DirecTV Stream, Fubo and YouTube TV.
You can also access the show via Paramount+ and depending on your package, you might be able to watch live. Customers with the Premium package can stream live TV and will get to see the "Survivor" season 51 on the night. However, if you only have the Essential plan, you may have to wait for coverage to drop on the platform.
Paramount+ subscriptions will cost you $8.99 per month ($89.99/year) for the Essential plan or $13.99 per month ($139.99/year) for the Premium package.
Away from home right now? Get NordVPN to watch your regular stream as normal.
How to watch 'Survivor' season 51 in Canada
If you live in Canada, the "Survivor 51" will be available for free on GlobalTV, but it'll be a case of streaming it the day after it airs on live TV.
If you'd rather watch along live, you can find "Survivor 50" on STACKTV via Prime Video, Fubo, and others. It’s free for 7 days to Prime Video Subscribers, then CA$12.99/month.
You can also watch "Survivor" season 51 with Paramount+ subscription. This will set you back a minimum of CA$7.99/month.
Not in Canada right now? A VPN can help you access your usual Canadian streaming services when you’re overseas. We recommend NordVPN for its speed, reliability, and ease of use.
How to watch ‘Survivor' season 51 in Australia
In Australia, "Survivor" season 51 will be available on Stan. Episodes land the day after the U.S. release, meaning the premiere drops on September 24.
Subscriptions to the base plan start from AU$9.99/month.
Away from home? Use one of the best VPN services to log into your usual streaming platforms from overseas. We recommend NordVPN for its speed, reliability, and trusted security features.
Can you watch 'Survivor' season 51 in the U.K.?
Unfortunately, in the U.K. no broadcast or streaming drop lined up for "Survivor" season 51.
In the U.K. on vacation right now? We recommend NordVPN so you can bypass geo-restrictions, with the service rated highly for its speed, reliability, and trusted security features. Then you can watch your regular streams as normal.
'Survivor' season 51 — need to know
'Survivor' season 51 — trailer
'Survivor' season 51 — contestants
- Rob Antonson (40), from Cumberland, Rhode Island
- Brady Booker (27), from Knoxville, Tennessee
- Patt Cannaday (33), from Washington, D.C.
- Linnea Capobianco (25), from Jersey City, New Jersey
- Cristian Chavez (26), from Salt Lake City, Utah
- Sharonda Cox (34), from Richmond, Kentucky
- Jenna Doore (30), from Toledo, Ohio
- Kristin Flickinger (49), from Santa Barbara, California
- Ori Jean-Charles (27), from Spring Valley, New York
- Lewis Kelly (28), from Corozal, Puerto Rico
- Danny Kilby (30), from London, Ontario
- Carter Krull (24), from Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Alexis Levine (34), from Atlanta, Georgia
- Angelica "Jelly" Loblack (29), from Bloomington, Indiana
- Eric Macksoud (34), from Windsor Locks, Connecticut
- Maggie Nestor (40), from Charles Town, West Virginia
- Thien An Nguyen (24), from Fort Worth, Texas
- Mike Pinsky (32), New York City, New York
- Aaliyah Puglia (24), from Providence, Rhode Island
- Ana Sani (34), from Toronto, Ontario
- Devin Way (33), from Los Angeles, California
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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