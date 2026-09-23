How to watch 'Survivor' season 51 online for free — stream the survival series from anywhere

"Survivor" season 51 throws 21 castaways onto the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji with $1 million on the line and a big surprise waiting in the wings.

Read on, and we'll show you how to watch "Survivor" season 51 online from anywhere in the world using a VPN and potentially for free.

'Survivor' S51 — date, time, and broadcast options "Survivor" season 51 will be launch with a two-hour episode on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, September 23. It will then be available on Paramount+ the next day.

• U.S. — CBS via YouTube TV (free trial) / Paramount+

• Canada — STACKTV / GlobalTV (FREE) / Paramount+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Host Jeff Probst officially announced that "Survivor" season 51 will kickstart the 'open era' for the show, meaning any challenge or twist that has ever happened before can happen once again, at any given time during the new season.

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If that wasn't exciting enough, we know the contestants will be split into two tribes, something we haven't seen since "Survivor" 40 way back in 2019. Other quirks coming into play this year include an odd number of contestants and a gender imbalance, while there will also be a few famous faces among the tribes, including actor Devin Way and former WWE NXT star Brady Booker.

If you want to see how it all plays out, here's to watch the "Survivor" season 51 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Survivor' season 51 for free

Yes, if you live in Canada. GlobalTV is a FREE streaming service that will be showing "Survivor 51" episodes, including the finale, one day after their TV release.

You can watch 'Survivor' season 51 on CBS at 8 p.m. from Wednesday, September 23. It will then air every Wednesday through to mid-December.

Don't have cable? Use the YouTube TV free-trial to access to CBS broadcasts.

The event will also be available the following day on Paramount+.

Pro tip: there's a sneaky way to get Paramount Plus Essential for free with the Walmart+ 30 days for $1 trial.

Abroad when the show takes place? Use NordVPN to unlock your bargain stream.

How to watch the 'Survivor' season 51 from anywhere

If you’re traveling and find that your usual streaming apps stop working outside your home region, a VPN (virtual private network) can help. It lets your device connect via a secure server back home, so you can use your existing subscriptions as normal.

Tom’s Guide has tested a wide range of services, and NordVPN is the one we favor.

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Use Nord to watch the "Survivor" season 51 online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount+ and stream the "Survivor" season 51 online.

How to watch ‘Survivor' season 51 in the U.S.

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You have a few options when it comes to watching "Survivor" season 51 in the U.S..

The event will air live on CBS, starting on Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET / PT through to 10 p.m. ET / PT. You'll need a cable package that has CBS or try a cord-cutting option. Our favorites include DirecTV Stream, Fubo and YouTube TV.

You can also access the show via Paramount+ and depending on your package, you might be able to watch live. Customers with the Premium package can stream live TV and will get to see the "Survivor" season 51 on the night. However, if you only have the Essential plan, you may have to wait for coverage to drop on the platform.

Paramount+ subscriptions will cost you $8.99 per month ($89.99/year) for the Essential plan or $13.99 per month ($139.99/year) for the Premium package.

Away from home right now? Get NordVPN to watch your regular stream as normal.

How to watch 'Survivor' season 51 in Canada

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If you live in Canada, the "Survivor 51" will be available for free on GlobalTV, but it'll be a case of streaming it the day after it airs on live TV.

If you'd rather watch along live, you can find "Survivor 50" on STACKTV via Prime Video, Fubo, and others. It’s free for 7 days to Prime Video Subscribers, then CA$12.99/month.

You can also watch "Survivor" season 51 with Paramount+ subscription. This will set you back a minimum of CA$7.99/month.

Not in Canada right now? A VPN can help you access your usual Canadian streaming services when you’re overseas. We recommend NordVPN for its speed, reliability, and ease of use.

How to watch ‘Survivor' season 51 in Australia

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In Australia, "Survivor" season 51 will be available on Stan. Episodes land the day after the U.S. release, meaning the premiere drops on September 24.

Subscriptions to the base plan start from AU$9.99/month.

Away from home? Use one of the best VPN services to log into your usual streaming platforms from overseas. We recommend NordVPN for its speed, reliability, and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'Survivor' season 51 in the U.K.?

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Unfortunately, in the U.K. no broadcast or streaming drop lined up for "Survivor" season 51.

In the U.K. on vacation right now? We recommend NordVPN so you can bypass geo-restrictions, with the service rated highly for its speed, reliability, and trusted security features. Then you can watch your regular streams as normal.

'Survivor' season 51 — need to know

'Survivor' season 51 — trailer

Survivor 51 Official Trailer | Survivor | CBS - YouTube Watch On

'Survivor' season 51 — contestants

Rob Antonson (40), from Cumberland, Rhode Island

Brady Booker (27), from Knoxville, Tennessee

Patt Cannaday (33), from Washington, D.C.

Linnea Capobianco (25), from Jersey City, New Jersey

Cristian Chavez (26), from Salt Lake City, Utah

Sharonda Cox (34), from Richmond, Kentucky

Jenna Doore (30), from Toledo, Ohio

Kristin Flickinger (49), from Santa Barbara, California

Ori Jean-Charles (27), from Spring Valley, New York

Lewis Kelly (28), from Corozal, Puerto Rico

Danny Kilby (30), from London, Ontario

Carter Krull (24), from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Alexis Levine (34), from Atlanta, Georgia

Angelica "Jelly" Loblack (29), from Bloomington, Indiana

Eric Macksoud (34), from Windsor Locks, Connecticut

Maggie Nestor (40), from Charles Town, West Virginia

Thien An Nguyen (24), from Fort Worth, Texas

Mike Pinsky (32), New York City, New York

Aaliyah Puglia (24), from Providence, Rhode Island

Ana Sani (34), from Toronto, Ontario

Devin Way (33), from Los Angeles, California

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