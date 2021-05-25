Disney Plus: Price, shows, and how to sign up

Disney Plus' big library of popular movies and hit Marvel TV shows have been key to its popularity since its inception. One of the best streaming services, Disney Plus makes it simple (and moderately affordable) to watch all of the movies from your childhood, and those of your loved ones as well.

That includes streaming all of the Marvel movies in order, as well as go through the Skywalker saga and see the Star Wars movies in order. And while its success feels a bit inevitable (just like Thanos), there's good reason for that: Disney has so much intellectual property under its belt that it's building a massive schedule of new shows to keep us entertained.

Whether you're curious about Baby Yoda's next adventures in The Mandalorian season 3 or the Ryan Coogler-helmed Wakanda TV show, Disney Plus has a full calendar ahead to keep you from canceling.

And then there's Disney Plus Premier Access, which put a $30 price tag on movies such as Mulan and Raya and The Last Dragon. It's not ideal if you're on your own and theaters are open, but that's a huge discount for families. Black Widow is the next big movie coming to Disney Plus Premier Access.

Want to know more about what makes Disney Plus so great? Check out our Disney Plus review.

There's also the Disney Plus Star channel, available everywhere but the U.S. — and making Disney Plus more complete with content from Hulu and elsewhere. This means you'll need to learn how to manage Disney Plus parental controls, because a lot of the new stuff isn't for younger audiences.

So, welcome to our guide to everything you need to know about Disney Plus. We're constantly updating this page with details about pricing, deals, supported devices and release dates.

Disney Plus cheat sheet

Price : Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, though it offers a $79.99 per year price that essentially gives you 2 months free.

: Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, though it offers a $79.99 per year price that essentially gives you 2 months free. Bundles : Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus are bundled together in a $13.99 per month package, which saves you $5.98 per month.

: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus are bundled together in a $13.99 per month package, which saves you $5.98 per month. Supported Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Chromebooks.

Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Chromebooks. App download links : The Disney Plus apps are available on a wide range of devices.

: The Disney Plus apps are available on a wide range of devices. Key shows and movies : The Mandalorian was (by far) the most popular Disney Plus show for a while, and Marvel shows WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier were also big hits.

: The Mandalorian was (by far) the most popular Disney Plus show for a while, and Marvel shows WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier were also big hits. What's next: Loki gets his own TV series soon.

How to sign up for Disney Plus

Disney Plus is now available for all, around the world, and you can sign up here. Check out our guide for how to use Disney Plus to take full advantage.

And while the regular Disney Plus free trial is over, other options can be found.

The streaming service, which boasts a library of thousands of movies and shows made by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox, offers annual plan options for those looking to save money.

Cord-cutters in the United States might want to check out the details below on the ESPN Plus and Hulu bundles. The latter is especially important for watching series like The Handmaid's Tale, the new High Fidelity series and Rick and Morty — the kind of not-exactly family-friendly content that Disney Plus is primarily comprised of.

Either way, Disney Plus features a mix of classic titles (Cinderella, Toy Story, Star wars) and new programs developed exclusively for Disney Plus (The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical).

Disney Plus price and bundles

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which essentially gives you two free months. If that's not enough savings, we're tracking the best Disney Plus deals.

Disney Plus international pricing Canada: $11.99CAD per month (or $119.99 per year)

New Zealand: $12.99NZ per month (or $129.99 per year)

Australia: $11.99AUD per month (or $119.99 per year)

United Kingdom: £7.99 per month (or £79.90 per year)

Hulu viewers should consider the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle, which costs $13.99 and saves you about $6. But those who don't want ad-supported Hulu now have an easier time now that Disney is promoting the ad-free Hulu Disney Plus bundle.

The Disney Plus pricing is pretty competitive, and quite cheaper per month than the $13.99 "Standard" Netflix package most people get (though there's a basic plan with standard definition streaming that costs $8.99 per month).

Apple TV Plus is even cheaper, at $4.99 per month, but has much less content. Disney CEO Bob Iger defended his service's higher price, arguing that Disney Plus' unique mix of originals and the incomparable Disney library makes the service stand out, even in front of more affordable services. Check out our Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus face-off guide for more details.

Also, see our Apple TV Plus review to learn about the quality of its shows and the issues with its web streamer.

Disney Plus shows

Disney Plus may have a huge film library, but it's been winning thanks to new original shows and classic TV series. Recent big debuts included Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Big Shot and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. We just learned that Willow is going to get a sequel that's just for Disney Plus, in the form of a TV series.

Further down the line, Marvel is developing a Hawkeye show, a Ms. Marvel show and a She-Hulk series.

Classic shows already on Disney Plus include Disney Channel faves as well as shows produced by 20th Century Fox, like the entire series of The Simpsons.

Originally, Disney Plus was led by the breakout hit The Mandalorian (Baby Yoda, we love you). Other originals include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Encore and Diary of a Future President.

Disney Plus movies

Disney Plus' next big movies will include a mix of new releases (Black Widow on Premier Access) and the recent Spider-Man movies, finally coming over thanks to a deal with Sony. Other big-name additions include the feature-length taping of Hamilton, Clouds and The One and Only Ivan.

Disney's vault also offers the big mix of animated films. Those include classics like Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. There are also newer hits like Frozen and Frozen 2, as well as Pixar favorites like Finding Dory and Toy Story 4.

Since Disney owns Lucasfilm, Disney Plus is home to Star Wars films, including the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy and the sequel films. Yes, The Rise of Skywalker is there too, now.

And Disney also owns Marvel, so you can stream Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and most of the other MCU movies (some are still on other streaming services, due to previous licensing deals).

But while Disney Plus is great for kids and families, adult-oriented content is lacking. For instance, for Valentine's Day, Disney Plus had a sad collection of romantic movies for grown-ups.

Disney Plus 2021 titles

Loki : June 9 2021

June 9 2021 What If...?: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Hawkeye : TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Moon Knight: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Ms. Marvel: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Obi-Wan Kenobi : TBA

TBA Untitled Cassian Andor series: TBA

Disney Plus review and recommendations

In our Disney Plus review, we gave the service positive marks, naming it one of the best streaming services yet, especially for families. The early hiccups of streaming issues have subsided, and Disney Plus' elegant animated interface continues to charm us.

It doesn't hurt that Disney throws in included 4K Ultra HD resolution and family sharing (up to four devices). Plus, its $6.99 price is hard to argue with, especially now that Disney keeps adding recent movies to it, like Frozen 2.

Disney Plus streaming devices and apps

Disney Plus is available on desktop browsers on Mac and PC. The Disney Plus app is also available on most major streaming-capable devices:

iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Apple TV

Android TV

Fire TV

Fire tablets

Roku

Chromecast

Chromebook

Microsoft Xbox One

PS4

Smart TVs (LG WebOS, Samsung Tizen, Android TV, Vizio SmartCast, Roku TV)

Marvel movies and TV on Disney Plus

The Disney Plus Marvel lineup has assembled, and it's almost complete. After launching with 16 titles, including Tom's Guide favorite: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Disney Plus got Thor: Ragnarok on Dec. 5, and later acquired Black Panther, after its Netflix contract expired.

Here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

In terms of MCU Phase 4 programming, we've got Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel as the next big Disney Plus Marvel shows.

Star Wars movies and shows on Disney Plus

All of the Star Wars films are on Disney Plus, with The Rise of Skywalker arriving May 4, 2020. That means on top of the whole Skywalker Saga (Episodes I through IX), Rogue One and Solo are both there too.

Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is off in the distance, coming after The Book of Boba Fett. Rosario Dawson will reprise her role of Ahsoka Tano in the Disney show bearing the same name, on Disney Plus. The Bad Batch is currently airing, and feels like a continuation of Clone Wars.

But wait, there's more the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor (2022) shows will help Disney stop people from unsubscribing to the service over the coming years.

Disney Plus 4K HDR and downloads

You don't need to concern yourself with spending more to get a more-complete version of Disney Plus. Unlike on Netflix (where you need to spend an extra $5 per month to move from 1080p to 4K), Disney Plus includes Ultra HD streaming and 4 simultaneous streams at its standard price.

Disney Plus also lets you download all of its shows and movies to its apps.