How to watch the Emmy Awards 2026 online — stream the TV awards show from anywhere

Everyone knows the Emmy Awards is the most prestigious event for TV creatives everywhere, and the latest edition of the ceremony sees huge shows like "Widow's Bay" and "The Pitt" vying for accolades on the night.

Here's how to watch the Emmy Awards 2026 from anywhere with a VPN, along with all you need to know if you are traveling and your usual stream is geo-blocked.

Emmy Awards 2026 — TV schedule, dates, streaming The Emmy Awards 2026 airs on NBC on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. • U.S. — NBC via Fubo free trial / Peacock

• Canada — CTV

• Australia — Binge

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It may have moved from its usual Sunday night slot to a Monday, but the 2026 edition of the Emmy Awards will still deliver everything fans of the small screen want with an evening celebrating the best television has to offer. The main talking points this year include the incredible rise of "The Pitt", which has 25 nominations, but hot on its heels is "Hacks", which caps off its fifth and final season by bagging 24 noms.

Hosting the big night will be Mariska Hargitay, star of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", who becomes the first solo female host in 15 years. The three-hour broadcast will cover the highs and lows of the event, but the show has cut five categories from the awards-night schedule to make things more efficient.

Who will win big, and who will go home empty-handed? Here's how to watch the Emmy Awards 2026 online, with a potentially free option available, too.

Can I watch the Emmy Awards 2026 for FREE? If you watch the Emmy Awards 2026 ceremony on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S. You can also sign up to YouTube TV for a 21-day free trial and it'll give you access to the NBC linear channel. Fubo (10 days) and DirecTV Stream (5 days) are more OTT streaming options for NBC, which offer free trial periods. Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.

Watch Emmy Awards 2026 from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favorite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and start watching.

Watch Emmy Awards 2026 in the U.S.

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NBC will air the Emmy Awards 2026 on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a YouTube TV free 21-day trial, but you'll have to pay after that. Other providers like Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are an option, too.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Emmy Awards 2026, with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock if you fork out for the $16.99 Premium Plus plan.

Only after on-demand viewing? Look at getting a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Watch Emmy Awards 2026 in Canada

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To watch Emmy Awards 2026 in Canada you'll need to access CTV.

You can watch CTV content on-demand for free in Canada with ads, but watching live will require a sign-in.

Away while the show airs? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.

Can you watch Emmy Awards 2026 in the U.K.?

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There is only one way to watch the Emmy Awards 2026 in the U.K. and that's via the free channel LG1. It's only available on LG smart TVs, though.

If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

How to watch Emmy Awards 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, you can watch the Emmy Awards 2026 via the Binge streaming platform. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, September 15.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

Emmy Awards 2026 — need to know

What is nominated this year? The following shows have the most nominations this year:

"The Pitt" - 25 nominations

"Hacks" - 24 nominations

"Widow's Bay" - 19 nominations

"Pluribus" - 18 nominations

"Beef" - 16 nominations

Meanwhile the following actors have been nominated for their work:

Carey Mulligan, "Beef"

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

Oscar Isaac, "Beef"

Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me", "Widow's Bay"

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"

Riz Ahmed, "Bait"

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"

Steve Carell, "Rooster"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

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