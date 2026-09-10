Season 5 of Hulu’s hit reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" promises plenty of jaw-dropping drama when it drops September 10, with just five episodes packing in the fallout from Taylor Frankie Paul’s canceled "Bachelorette" stint.

Here’s how to watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 release date and time All 5 episodes of season 5 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" are set to drop on Weds, Sept 10, 2026.

• U.S. — Hulu (and also via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers)

• Global — Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Season 5 also revolves around Whitney Leavitt heading to New York, where she makes her Broadway debut. While back in Utah, the rest of #MomTok has its own problems as friendships are tested, old conflicts resurface, and several Wives consider leaving the group.

Fans will have to make do with only five episodes this time around (productions was paused amid a legal situation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen) but there's certainly no shortage of drama.

Below, you’ll find the release date, where it’s streaming in the U.S. and internationally, and how to watch "Mormon Wives" season 5 from anywhere.

Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 5 (2026) streams on Hulu, with Disney Bundle subscribers also able to watch via Hulu on Disney+ (right inside the Disney+ app).

If you’re catching up, earlier seasons are also available to stream on Hulu.

Free Trial Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. Hulu (With Ads) starts from $12.99 per month.

Watch 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S5 from anywhere

Traveling and suddenly blocked from your usual streaming apps? A VPN (virtual private network) can make it look as though your device is back in your home country.

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Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S5 in U.K.

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In the U.K., all five episodes will stream on Disney+, from September 10, 2026.

If you need a refresher, seasons 1–4 are also available to stream.

If you are overseas and cannot access your account as usual, a VPN can help you sign in and watch as if you were back home.

Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' S5 in Canada

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In Canada, "Mormon Wives" season 5 lands on Disney+ on Sept. 10, with all 5 episodes available to stream immediately.

Visiting Canada? Use this VPN to unblock Disney+ and watch your usual stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 in Australia

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In Australia, season 5 of In Australia drops on Disney+ from Sept. 10, with all five episodes expected to drop at once.

Disney+ plans in Australia currently start at around AU$13.99 per month, based on early pricing information ahead of launch.

If you are travelling outside Australia, a VPN can help you access your Disney+ subscription as normal.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 — Cast

Taylor Frankie Paul

Jen Affleck

Jessi Draper

Layla Taylor

Mayci Neeley

Mikayla Matthews

Miranda Hope

Whitney Leavitt

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