How to watch 'South Park' season 27 online right now: Date, time, channels and more

We were beginning wonder if there had been some kind of nuclear meltdown in Colorado but no, the two year delay waiting for "South Park" season 27 can be laid firmly at the door of corporate merging, legal suits, political considerations and general messing around. But noe it's here so let's get it on it...

Here's how to watch "South Park" season 27 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"South Park" season 27 - Next episode date and time, channel "South Park" season 27 premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET / PT

U.S. - Comedy Central via Sling, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV

Canada - Comedy Central Canada

The Rest of the World - TBC



Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the show, have not held back at their frustrations getting "South Park" season 27 onto our screens but the trailer promises another (albeit shorter) season of genuine screwed up excellence.

Beyond Diddy in a jetpack, we get the Statue of Liberty being taken down, LA wildfires, a war with Canada plus several major aviation disasters. Naturally, there will be extra added Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny.

Read on to find out how to watch "South Park" season 27 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'South Park' season 27 anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "South Park" season 27 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the special thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in just as you would at home.

How to watch 'South Park' season 27 in the US

U.S. fans with cable can catch "South Park" season 27 on Comedy Central from Wednesday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (which is available in most packages).

Cord-cutting services with Comedy Central includes Sling TV (50% off) – specifically the Sling Orange package from $46 per month. You can even get 50% off your first month, before returning to the original fee.

Hulu with Live TV from $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV may pack many more channels, but it costs a fair bit more. It has a 7-day free trial, though.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives).

How to watch 'South Park' season 27 in Canada

As with the US, "South Park" season 27 was set to join all the special episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus. However, the show was recently pulled from the service with no news if or when it might return.

Nevertheless, the show will stream on Comedy Central Canada which you can access through your usual cable subscriptions.

If you're a US viewer traveling in the Great White North and want to watch your usual free stream, you can do so with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'South Park' season 27 in the U.K.

Brand new episodes of "South Park" season 27 will air on Comedy Central in the U.K with all previous seasons available to stream via Sky and the provider's pay-as-you-go platform, Now. However, the release date in the U.K. is TBC.

UK viewer overseas? Use a VPN to watch "South Park" s27 from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'South Park' season 27 in Australia

At the time of writing there is no release date or home for "South Park" season 27 but that might be about to change. You'll find out here first.

If you happen to be visiting the country from the US or the UK, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're back home when watching. We recommend NordVPN.

'South Park' s27 - What You Need To Know

Is "South Park" season 27 on Paramount Plus?

After weeks and months of messing around and plays (see above) "South Park" season 27 may now be available to stream on Paramount Plus — the home of the South Park specials — but there are no guarantees at the time of writing.

"South Park" season 27 - Episode guide

Season 27 Episode 01: Wednesday, July 23

S27 E02: Wednesday, July 23

S27 E03: Wednesday, July 30

S27 E04: Wednesday, August 6

S27 E05: Wednesday, August 13

S27 E06: Wednesday, August 20

Is there a trailer for "South Park" s27? There is. You'll find it below.

SOUTH PARK Season 27 Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

