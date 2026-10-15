How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 — stream online from anywhere
Ryan Phillippe joins the cast of high-octane spin-off
The “9-1-1” franchise’s Music City spin-off is back, and this time, Ryan Philippe’s surly new detective is joining the ranks as the team go up against a threat of biblical proportions. Here’s how to watch “9-1-1: Nashville” season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"9-1-1: Nashville" S2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15 in the U.S. and Canada.
• U.S. — ABC via Fubo (free trial) | YouTube TV | Sling TV | Hulu
• CAN — Crave
• U.K. — Disney Plus (Date TBC)
• Australia — Disney Plus (Date TBC)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Philippe joins the cast as Rouge Kelly, an ex-NYPD homicide detective now investigating a series of crimes quite literally plaguing Nashville. Kelly cross paths with Don (Chris O’Donnell) and the team when they all respond to reports of a swarm of murder hornets at a posh gala event, with it soon becoming clear this is just the start of a campaign of attacks mimicking the seven plagues of Egypt as calls come in about a basement flooding with blood and an epidemic of painful boils.
Elsewhere, the repercussions of Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) and Dixie’s (LeAnn Rimes) fight become clear, creating even more tension in Don and Blythe’s marriage.
It sounds like a wild start to the season, with an action packed arc that could span multiple episodes, so read on as we explain how to watch "9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 from anywhere.
How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 from anywhere
If you are a U.S. viewer abroad and want to watch "9-1-1: Nashville," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.
The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Watch "9-1-1". Head to your usual streaming service to watch "9-1-1: Nashville" S2 from anywhere in the world.
How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday, starting October 15.
ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like YouTube TV (free trial).
Happy to wait? New episodes of "9-1-1: Nashville" hit Hulu the following day.
Traveling abroad? Don't worry, you can still access your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in Canada
In Canada, "9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 premieres on CTV at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, October 15.
Don't have a CTV login? Episodes stream on Crave the following day – plans start from $11.99 per month with ads.
Note – Crave is also the place to find new episodes of "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2.
Outside Canada? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual stream.
Can I watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in the U.K.?
"9-1-1: Nashville" streams on Disney Plus in the U.K., however there's currently no release date set for season 2.
North American currently in the U.K? You can still catch the show on your usual stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Can I watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in Australia?
Again, Disney Plus is the Aussie home of "9-1-1: Nashville," but there's currently no word on when season 2 might arrive.
Currently Down Under from Canada or the U.S.? You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
'9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 video trailer
'9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 cast
- Chris O’Donnell as Captain Donald "Don" Hart
- Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh
- LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings
- Michael Provost as Ryan Hart
- Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson
- Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba
- Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings
- Ryan Phillippe as Detective Rogue Kelly
'9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 release date & schedule
"9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 will premiere in North America on Thursday, October 15 and hit streaming in the U.S. and Canada the following day. U.K. and Australia release dates are TBC.
- Episode 1: "Going Rogue" — Thursday, October 15
- Episode 2: "Boys and Boils" — Thursday, October 22
- Episode 3: "Let There Be Darkness" — Thursday, October 29
It's likely season 2 will comprise 18 episodes, but the official count is yet to be confirmed. Here's what we know for now:
More from Tom's Guide
- Where to watch "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2
- How to watch YouTube TV from anywhere
- How to watch "The Lowdown" season 2
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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