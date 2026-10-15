How to watch '​9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 — stream online from anywhere

The “9-1-1” franchise’s Music City spin-off is back, and this time, Ryan Philippe’s surly new detective is joining the ranks as the team go up against a threat of biblical proportions. Here’s how to watch “​9-1-1: Nashville” season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Philippe joins the cast as Rouge Kelly, an ex-NYPD homicide detective now investigating a series of crimes quite literally plaguing Nashville. Kelly cross paths with Don (Chris O’Donnell) and the team when they all respond to reports of a swarm of murder hornets at a posh gala event, with it soon becoming clear this is just the start of a campaign of attacks mimicking the seven plagues of Egypt as calls come in about a basement flooding with blood and an epidemic of painful boils.

Elsewhere, the repercussions of Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) and Dixie’s (LeAnn Rimes) fight become clear, creating even more tension in Don and Blythe’s marriage.

It sounds like a wild start to the season, with an action packed arc that could span multiple episodes, so read on as we explain how to watch "9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 from anywhere

If you are a U.S. viewer abroad and want to watch "9-1-1: Nashville," a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Watch "9-1-1". Head to your usual streaming service to watch "9-1-1: Nashville" S2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday, starting October 15.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like YouTube TV (free trial).

Happy to wait? New episodes of "9-1-1: Nashville" hit Hulu the following day.

Traveling abroad? Don't worry, you can still access your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in Canada

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In Canada, "9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 premieres on CTV at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, October 15.

Don't have a CTV login? Episodes stream on Crave the following day – plans start from $11.99 per month with ads.

Note – Crave is also the place to find new episodes of "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2.

Outside Canada? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual stream.

Can I watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in the U.K.?

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"9-1-1: Nashville" streams on Disney Plus in the U.K., however there's currently no release date set for season 2.

North American currently in the U.K? You can still catch the show on your usual stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch '9-1-1: Nashville' S2 in Australia?

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Again, Disney Plus is the Aussie home of "9-1-1: Nashville," but there's currently no word on when season 2 might arrive.

Currently Down Under from Canada or the U.S.? You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 video trailer

9-1-1: Nashville | Season 2 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 cast

Chris O’Donnell as Captain Donald "Don" Hart

as Captain Donald "Don" Hart Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart

as Blythe Hart Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh

as Cammie Raleigh LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings

as Dixie Bennings Michael Provost as Ryan Hart

as Ryan Hart Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson

as Taylor Thompson Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba

as Roxie Alba Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings

as Blue Bennings Ryan Phillippe as Detective Rogue Kelly

"9-1-1: Nashville" season 2 will premiere in North America on Thursday, October 15 and hit streaming in the U.S. and Canada the following day. U.K. and Australia release dates are TBC.

Episode 1: "Going Rogue" — Thursday, October 15

— Thursday, October 15 Episode 2: "Boys and Boils" — Thursday, October 22

— Thursday, October 22 Episode 3: "Let There Be Darkness" — Thursday, October 29

It's likely season 2 will comprise 18 episodes, but the official count is yet to be confirmed. Here's what we know for now:

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