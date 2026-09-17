"All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 takes us back to the Dales and it's all change for Siegfried, Tristan and the rest of Skeldale House.

Here's how to watch "All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 online from anywhere with this VPN.

'All Creatures Great and Small' S7 - How to watch You can watch "All Creatures Great and Small" S7 from Thursday, September 17 at 9 p.m. BST on Channel 5 in the U.K. • FREE — Channel 5 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Masterpiece on PBS (Jan 2027)

• CAN — Masterpiece on PBS Passport (Jan 2027)

• Watch Channel 5 anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

In this season of "All Creatures Great and Small" we will see the heartwarming relationship between James and his two children blossom, with young Jimmy even joining him on veterinary calls. But, new animal expert Granville Bennett could be a spanner in the works.

Meanwhile, the brotherhood between Siegfried and Tristan takes emotional turns as the latter continues to battle his wartime trauma. The two brothers will have to lean on their love interests, Charlotte and Dorothy to get through these latest hurdles.

There are six regular episodes to come, plus another Christmas special. So, here's how to watch "All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small' season 7 for FREE in the U.K.

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"All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 will air for free in the U.K. on Channel 5. The channel is totally free for all viewers who have a standard antenna and/or FreeView (and a valid TV License).

Stream "All Creature Great and Small" season 7 for free on Channel 5 Season 7 premieres on Thursday 17 September with the first episode available from 9 p.m. BST. Outside the U.K. on vacation? You can unblock Channel 5 with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small' season 7 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to Channel 5 to watch "All Creatures Great and Small" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'All Creatures Great and Small' S7 in the U.S?

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If you live in the U.S., you will have to wait a while to watch "All Creatures Great and Small" season 7. The show will air on PBS starting in January 2027.

In both territories, you'll be able to catch "All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 for free via PBS Passport if you miss the linear TV broadcast.

You could use the PBS app, or access the PBS Masterpiece channel on Amazon Prime Video.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? Use NordVPN to watch the new episodes from anywhere.

Can you watch 'All Creatures Great and Small' season 7 in Canada?

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It is the same story in Canada as in the U.S. with season 7 of "All Creatures Great and Small" arriving in January 2027.

NordVPN can help you unblock Channel 5 if you're visiting the Great White North from Britain.

Can you watch 'All Creatures Great and Small' season 7 in Australia?

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There is no broadcast or streaming release in place for "All Creatures Great and Small" season 7 in Australia at this time.

Past seasons of the show have previously been available on BritBox or ABC for those Down Under, so you're likely to get the latest episodes there eventually.

Remember, if you are leaving home and still want to watch the new episodes, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'All Creatures Great and Small' S7 - need to know

'All Creatures Great and Small' season 7 - trailer

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 7: Preview - YouTube Watch On

'All Creatures Great and Small' S7 - cast

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

as James Herriot Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

as Siegfried Farnon Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall

as Mrs. Hall Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot

as Helen Herriot Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

as Tristan Farnon Patricia Hodge as Mrs. Pumphrey

as Mrs. Pumphrey Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

as Richard Alderson Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson

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