Deck the halls with family drama … fa-la-la-la-awkward. You don’t need Thanksgiving to start an argument at the dinner table, though it is the ultimate excuse to air every grievance you’ve suppressed since that doomed New Year’s resolution to "be more zen." (Spoiler alert: It didn’t stick.)

“The Birdcage” came out in 1996, yet 30 years later, it couldn’t be more relatable. Sure, it isn't marketed as a Thanksgiving movie, nor does it take place during the holiday. Still, the Robin Williams classic centers on a high-stakes family dinner showdown, serving sus soup — and plenty of political in-law drama — in bowls decked out with naked men. That kind of spice puts memaw’s pumpkin pie to shame.

The Mike Nichols-directed film is certainly a product of its time, yet nearly a decade before “Brokeback Mountain,” it did far more for LGBTQ+ inclusivity than the infamous cowboy flick.

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And the Oscar for most overdramatic family member goes to …

The premise of “The Birdcage” sounds like an alpha-male podcaster’s worst nightmare: What happens when the not-so-demure daughter of a right-wing politician marries the son of a gay cabaret owner and his drag queen partner?

There’s meeting the parents, and then there’s meeting your future son-in-law’s dad and his "wife" — who happens to be Albert in drag. Robin Williams anchors the film as doting dad Armand, while Nathan Lane plays Albert, his longtime partner. Their on-screen dynamic swings from heartfelt and wholesome to wildly theatrical without ever tipping into pure parody. Dan Futterman also brings an exasperated charm to Armand’s son, groom-to-be Val — no small feat for a guy asking his dad to step back into the closet to appease his future in-laws. Not cool, Val.

Birdcage (1996) Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

The "meet the parents" trope wasn't exactly fresh in ’96; the movie was adapted from Jean Poiret’s 1973 play, “La Cage aux Folles.” Yet Gene Hackman as ultra-conservative Senator Keeley, Dianne Wiest as his wife Louise, and Calista Flockhart as bride-to-be Barbara bring an unexpected edge to a rocky family dynamic (featuring some mild repression). Even Hank Azaria (Agador) and Christine Baranski (Katharine) steal every scene they’re in. The best part? Vocally homophobic Senator Keeley seems to have a bit of a thing for Albert in a wig. Who’s going to tell him?

We are family (and therefore must suffer)

Beneath the farce and political clash sits a relatable story about identity, loyalty and fighting for love that hits hard during Thanksgiving and the endless gauntlet of holiday obligations that follow. Even if you think the Goldmans are way too lenient on the Keeleys (yeah, hi), it’s always easier to watch someone else’s family meltdown than to survive your own.

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You can certainly argue that “The Birdcage” isn’t perfect. It leans a little too heavily into femme stereotypes, traditional gender roles and "let's just agree to disagree" diplomacy at the queer characters' expense. Three decades on, though, it still feels like a movie that celebrates the queer community rather than treating us as the punchline, which is more than I can say for prestige dramas like “Brokeback Mountain” that double down on queer tragedy and shame. I usually champion queer stories led by creatives from the community, yet “The Birdcage” used its star-studded cast to pull mainstream audiences into an early, unapologetic celebration of queer joy.

What you take away from the movie ultimately depends on what you need. If it offers a blueprint for surviving clashing ideologies without a Thanksgiving panic attack, great. Personally, I see it as a reminder to love yourself loudly, regardless of who’s sitting across the table. Sister Sledge’s "We Are Family" plays throughout the film, but being family doesn't mean tolerating prejudice — it’s about championing a second, more vital bond: found family.

So, whether you put it on after dinner to scandalize Aunt Carol’s delicate sensibilities, or skip the family gathering altogether and protect your peace, “The Birdcage” is the exact antidote you need when you're dreading a family showdown before anyone even says grace.

Rent/buy "The Birdcage" to stream on Prime Video

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