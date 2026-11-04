How to watch 'All's Fair' season 2 online for free from anywhere
The lawyers from Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for season 2. Here's how to watch online from anywhere for free
After Season 1's cliffhanger ending, Kim K & Co. are back with a vengeance to deal with Carr Lane once and for all.
Here's how to watch “All's Fair" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Kim Kardashian is back as Allura Grant in Season 2 of "All's Fair".
After the trials and tribulations of the first season, this season sees the all-female law firm try and steady the ship in the face of mounting pressure from rival Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson).
Friendships will be tested as the practice they've built comes under threat, will Grant, Ronson & Greene law firm persevere?
Read on as we explain how to watch "All's Fair" season 2 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the list of couples and a teaser.
How to watch 'All's Fair' season 2 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "All's Fair" season 2 premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, November 4.
Viewers can access both Hulu and Disney+ through the DIRECTV Bundle, which also comes with a 5-day free trial.
Episodes 4-8 will follow weekly, with the finale set for December 2.
Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when traveling. Read on for all the details.
How to watch 'All's fair' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "All's Fair" season 2 on your preferred service?
You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "All's fair" S2 from abroad.
How to watch 'All's Fair' season 2 in Canada
"All's Fair" is available to watch on Disney+ in Canada, starting with the 3-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 4.
Episodes land at the same day each week. Prices start at CA$8.99/month.
Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.
Can I watch ‘'All's Fair' season 2 in the U.K. or Australia?
Yes. "All's Fair' season 2 will be available worldwide on Disney+
If you're currently in the U.K. or Australia for work or on vacation from the U.S. or Canada, you can still use all your usual streaming services by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'All's Fair' season 2 — Need to Know
'All's Fair' S2 teaser
Who's in the 'All's Fair' S2 cast?
- Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant
- Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson
- Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald J. Greene-Ball
- Teyana Taylor as Milan
- Sarah Paulson as Carrington "Carr" Lane
- Glenn Close as Dina Standish
- Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe
- Cauã Reymond
- Grant Show
- Denise Richards
- Robin Givens
- Jaime Pressley
- Margo Martindale
- Dorinda Medley
What is the 'All's Fair' S2 episode schedule?
"All's Fair" will debut with 3 episodes dropping on November 4. Episodes will drop once weekly — every Wednesday — until the finale on December 2
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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