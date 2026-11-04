How to watch 'All's Fair' season 2 online for free from anywhere

After Season 1's cliffhanger ending, Kim K & Co. are back with a vengeance to deal with Carr Lane once and for all.

Here's how to watch “All's Fair" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Overview "All's Fair" S2 premieres on Wednesday, November 4 on Hulu and Disney+ via DirecTV

• Stream — Hulu

• International — Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Kim Kardashian is back as Allura Grant in Season 2 of "All's Fair".

After the trials and tribulations of the first season, this season sees the all-female law firm try and steady the ship in the face of mounting pressure from rival Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson).

Friendships will be tested as the practice they've built comes under threat, will Grant, Ronson & Greene law firm persevere?

Read on as we explain how to watch "All's Fair" season 2 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the list of couples and a teaser.

How to watch 'All's Fair' season 2 in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "All's Fair" season 2 premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, November 4.

Viewers can access both Hulu and Disney+ through the DIRECTV Bundle, which also comes with a 5-day free trial.

Episodes 4-8 will follow weekly, with the finale set for December 2.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when traveling. Read on for all the details.

How to watch 'All's fair' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "All's Fair" season 2 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch 'All's Fair' season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"All's Fair" is available to watch on Disney+ in Canada, starting with the 3-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 4.

Episodes land at the same day each week. Prices start at CA$8.99/month.

Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘'All's Fair' season 2 in the U.K. or Australia?

Yes. "All's Fair' season 2 will be available worldwide on Disney+

If you're currently in the U.K. or Australia for work or on vacation from the U.S. or Canada, you can still use all your usual streaming services by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'All's Fair' season 2 — Need to Know

'All's Fair' S2 teaser

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Who's in the 'All's Fair' S2 cast? Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant

Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson

Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald J. Greene-Ball

Teyana Taylor as Milan

Sarah Paulson as Carrington "Carr" Lane

Glenn Close as Dina Standish

Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe

Cauã Reymond

Grant Show

Denise Richards

Robin Givens

Jaime Pressley

Margo Martindale

Dorinda Medley

What is the 'All's Fair' S2 episode schedule? "All's Fair" will debut with 3 episodes dropping on November 4. Episodes will drop once weekly — every Wednesday — until the finale on December 2

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