Black Friday Streaming Deals 2026 (Image credit: HBO / Apple / Universal / Paramount / Disney) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday streaming deals have arrived, with the best streaming services slashed to their lowest prices of the year. Now is the time to save up to 75% on some of the most popular platforms and to beat those pesky price hikes.

Today's best deals include HBO Max for $5.49 a month for 12 months. That's a full year of our top-rated streamer for 50% off. Meanwhile, the already-popular Disney+/Hulu bundle is now $4.99 (was $11.99), and for those looking to spend as little as possible, Paramount+ Premium has dropped to $2.99. And these are just the start of the streaming deals.

I'm rounding up all the best Black Friday streaming deals, so you can enjoy vast libraries of movies and TV shows without your monthly entertainment bill spiralling out of control. Plus, I'll highlight any new deals as they go live.

Editor's Choice Streaming Deals

12 MONTHS! Save 58% Disney + / Hulu bundle: was $11.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is a solid savings all year long, but for Black Friday, it's an even bigger bargain at $4.99. For less than $5 a month, you get two streaming services, offering the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, alongside Hulu's excellent library of more grown-up content. Even better, if you lock in this discounted price today, you'll get Disney+ and Hulu at almost 60% off for a full 12 months. Read more Read less ▼

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ has discounted every tier to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports, like NFL and Champions League soccer. The only downside is that this offer is only valid for 2 months, which feels stingy compared to rivals. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Apple TV is a streaming service you shouldn't overlook. It packs one of the best original libraries of any streamer, with a wealth of must-watch TV shows you can't find anywhere else. Ahead of Black Friday, Apple TV is 50% off, giving you six months of access for $6.99 a month. That's enough time to binge a wide selection of the very best Apple TV Originals from "Severance" to "Slow Horses". Read more Read less ▼

12 MONTHS! Save 50% HBO Max Basic (w/ Ads): was $10.99 now $5.49 at hbomax.com HBO Max is offering 50% off its Basic with Ads plan. Half price on our favorite streaming service is a deal we're eager to shout about. HBO Max offers a near-unbeatable library with top-tier television and plenty of blockbuster movies. Sweetening the deal, the discounted price lasts for 12 months, so you can stream the best of HBO Max for an entire year. Get it now ahead of "Harry Potter" season 1 arriving in December. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Peacock Premium: was $12.99 now $8.99 at Peacock TV Peacock skipped Black Friday last year, but has returned with a respectable discount for 2026. It's not the most headline-grabbing saving at 31%, but plans start from $2.99 per month for the Select tier. However, I recommend the Premium tier for $8.99, which gives you access to the full Peacock library, including shows, movies, live sports, and Peacock Originals. Read more Read less ▼