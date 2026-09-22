How to watch 'Doc' season 3 online and from anywhere (with a free trial)

Paging Dr. Drama: "Doc" season 3 is available now, and Westside Hospital is in for a shake-up as Molly Parker returns as Dr. Amy Larsen, the high-flying doc rebuilding her life after suffering a brain injury.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Doc" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.

The third season puts Doc Parker in fresh territory: Amy and Sonya Maitra (Anya Banerjee) are now co-chief residents, charged with wrangling a new class of interns.

The bigger jolt is Blair Underwood’s Dr. Ben Grant, the brilliant trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon introduced in the season 2 finale – a man with a past with Amy that she can’t remember (due to the car crash that scrambled eight years of memories).

Other fan favorites return, including Ben, who has plans to reshape surgery, while Jake and TJ settle into new hospital roles. Season 3 runs 22 episodes on Fox so settle in.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Doc" season 3 online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Doc' season 3 for FREE

Residents in the U.S. are in luck as they will be able to catch "Doc" season 3 via numerous free trials:

We recommend Fubo (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV.

Season 3 will also be 100% free on 7Plus in Australia, although the release is typically delayed.

If you're abroad right now, use NordVPN to access your home services - more on that below.

How to watch 'Doc' season 3 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Doc" season 3 on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 75% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch 'Doc' season 3 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Doc" season 3 premiered in the U.S. on FOX on Tuesday, September 22 at 9pm ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

FOX is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

Away from home? Don't panic. You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Doc' season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Doc" season 2 premieres on Global TV in Canada on Tuesday, September 22 and is available to stream the following day on the Global TV App (you'll need a cable login).

The show is also available to stream on StackTV.

Outside the Great White North? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere on the planet.

Can I watch 'Doc' season 3 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Doc" season 3 is expected to premiere in November or December in the U.K. – but there''s no official release date. It'll likely land on Sky Witness.

Can I watch 'Doc' S2 for free in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Doc" seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream for free on 7plus – with season 3 expected to join the free streamer at a later date.

Traveling abroad? With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals Down Under can access their usual streaming domestic streaming services from anywhere.

'Doc' season 3 - Need to Know

'Doc' season 3 - Episode Guide

Episode 1: “Wherefore Art Thou”

Air date: Sept. 22, 2026

On Amy and Sonya’s first day as co-chief residents, they’re tasked with coaching a new crop of interns through a baffling case that appears to defy medical logic. Jake and TJ settle into new roles at Westside, while Dr. Ben Grant returns with a secret plan to reshape the surgical department.

Episode 2: “Ready or Not”

Air date: Sept. 29, 2026

A horrific accident sends three members of the same family to Westside in critical condition, forcing the hospital staff to work together to save them. Amid the chaos, Amy experiences a flood of emotional memories while going head-to-head with Dr. Ben Grant.

Episode 3: “In Thyself”

Air date: Oct. 6, 2026

Synopsis not yet released.

Episode 4: “Great Expectations”

Air date: Oct. 13, 2026

Synopsis not yet released.

Episode 5: “S.O.S.”

Air date: Oct. 20, 2026

Synopsis not yet released.

'Doc' season 3 - Cast

Molly Parker — Dr. Amy Larsen

— Dr. Amy Larsen Omar Metwally — Dr. Michael Hamda

— Dr. Michael Hamda Amirah Vann — Dr. Gina Walker

— Dr. Gina Walker Jon-Michael Ecker — Dr. Jake Heller

— Dr. Jake Heller Anya Banerjee — Dr. Sonya Maitra

— Dr. Sonya Maitra Patrick Walker — Dr. Theodore “TJ” Coleman

— Dr. Theodore “TJ” Coleman Blair Underwood — Dr. Ben Grant

'Doc' season 2 - Trailer

Doc Season 3 Trailer (HD) Medical drama series - YouTube Watch On

Is "Doc" based on the experiences of a real life doctor? Yes. Dr. Pierdante Piccioni was the former hospital emergency room chief in Lodi and Codogno (Italy) who forgot the previous 12 years of his life after a car accident in 2013. The U.S. show "Doc" is based on the Italian series "Doc – Nelle tue mani" based on his story. You can watch the Italian version of "Doc" season 3 for free on SBS in Australia.

More from Tom's Guide