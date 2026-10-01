How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 online — stream the rebooted sitcom from anywhere

Return to Sacred Heart hospital with J.D., Turk, and Elliot as they train the next generation of doctors in the latest season of "Scrubs".

Here's how to watch "Scrubs" season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

"Scrubs" S2 - Date, start time, TV channel, streaming info You can watch "Scrubs" on ABC in the U.S. with the first episode airing on Thursday, October 1. You can also catch the show the next day on Hulu.

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via YouTube TV with a free trial (U.S.)

• Global — Disney+ (October 1 Premiere)

• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN

It was a bold decision to ignore the events of the original ninth season of "Scrubs" to move ahead with this revival, but it's worked. With J.D. installed as the Chief of Medicine and his old friends beside him, things should be simple, but a blossoming relationship with Charlie does complicate things somewhat.

Whether J.D. can balance love and work will be one of the key storylines in season 2, while Elliot has a similar issue. After her divorce, she's rekindling her relationship with old flame Sean. Meanwhile, the deteriorating health of Perry Cox is cause for concern.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch "Scrubs" season 2 online from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 for FREE

Viewers in America can catch (at least some of) "Scrubs" for free by signing up to a free-trial of YouTube TV and accessing ABC that way.

Those away from the U.S. today can access Disney+ with NordVPN — find out more below.

How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Scrubs" season 2 on your usual subscription or streaming service?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) which makes your device appear to be in another country. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American viewers can catch "Scrubs" season 2 on ABC from Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Hulu the following day. New episodes will air weekly on Thursday nights from then onwards.

Don't have cable? ABC is available to stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Abroad? NordVPN can unlock your stream of "Scrubs" season 2.

How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 in the U.K., Australia and Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

"Scrubs" season 2 will stream on Disney+ globally outside the U.S. from October 1. Prices for Disney+ in the U.K., Australia and Canada are as follows:

🇬🇧 United Kingdom — £5.99/month

🇦🇺 Australia — AU$9.99/month

🇨🇦 Canada — CA$8.99/month

Can't access your Disney+ subscription because of geo-restrictions? NordVPN can help you on that front.

'Scrubs' season 2 — Need to Know

'Scrubs' season 2 — cast

Zach Braff as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian

Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid

Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk

Ava Bunn as Dr. Samantha "Sam" Tosh

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox

Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa

Robert Maschio as Dr. "The" Todd Quinlan

Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan

Neil Flynn as The Chief Custodian of the Joint Commission / Glen Matthews / "Janitor"

Phill Lewis as Dr. Hooch

Vanessa Bayer as Sibby Wilson

'Scrubs' season 2 - trailer

Scrubs Season 2 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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