How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 online — stream the rebooted sitcom from anywhere
J.D. and the Sacred Heart team are back for more medical misadventures
Return to Sacred Heart hospital with J.D., Turk, and Elliot as they train the next generation of doctors in the latest season of "Scrubs".
Here's how to watch "Scrubs" season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.
You can watch "Scrubs" on ABC in the U.S. with the first episode airing on Thursday, October 1. You can also catch the show the next day on Hulu.
• U.S. — Watch on ABC via YouTube TV with a free trial (U.S.)
• Global — Disney+ (October 1 Premiere)
• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN
It was a bold decision to ignore the events of the original ninth season of "Scrubs" to move ahead with this revival, but it's worked. With J.D. installed as the Chief of Medicine and his old friends beside him, things should be simple, but a blossoming relationship with Charlie does complicate things somewhat.
Whether J.D. can balance love and work will be one of the key storylines in season 2, while Elliot has a similar issue. After her divorce, she's rekindling her relationship with old flame Sean. Meanwhile, the deteriorating health of Perry Cox is cause for concern.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch "Scrubs" season 2 online from anywhere and potentially for free.
How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 for FREE
Viewers in America can catch (at least some of) "Scrubs" for free by signing up to a free-trial of YouTube TV and accessing ABC that way.
Those away from the U.S. today can access Disney+ with NordVPN — find out more below.
How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Scrubs" season 2 on your usual subscription or streaming service?
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) which makes your device appear to be in another country. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 in the U.S.
American viewers can catch "Scrubs" season 2 on ABC from Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Hulu the following day. New episodes will air weekly on Thursday nights from then onwards.
Don't have cable? ABC is available to stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo.
Abroad? NordVPN can unlock your stream of "Scrubs" season 2.
How to watch 'Scrubs' season 2 in the U.K., Australia and Canada
"Scrubs" season 2 will stream on Disney+ globally outside the U.S. from October 1. Prices for Disney+ in the U.K., Australia and Canada are as follows:
🇬🇧 United Kingdom — £5.99/month
🇦🇺 Australia — AU$9.99/month
🇨🇦 Canada — CA$8.99/month
Can't access your Disney+ subscription because of geo-restrictions? NordVPN can help you on that front.
'Scrubs' season 2 — Need to Know
'Scrubs' season 2 — cast
- Zach Braff as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian
- Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid
- Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk
- Ava Bunn as Dr. Samantha "Sam" Tosh
- John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox
- Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa
- Robert Maschio as Dr. "The" Todd Quinlan
- Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan
- Neil Flynn as The Chief Custodian of the Joint Commission / Glen Matthews / "Janitor"
- Phill Lewis as Dr. Hooch
- Vanessa Bayer as Sibby Wilson
'Scrubs' season 2 - trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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