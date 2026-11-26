Netflix is always adding new movies to its already-large library, but the flip side is that each month, it also removes a bunch of familiar favorites. So, while you might prioritize the new Netflix additions, it's worth making time to watch some soon-to-depart movies while you still have the chance.

On December 1, 2026, Netflix is set to remove 37 movies from its library. This includes my favorite movie of all time (and its equally five-star sequel), a beloved '80s coming-of-age story, and a very intense thriller that stars the late, great Patrick Stewart. And these are just some of the movies that are leaving.

That's a big number, which is why I've combed through the list and picked out a more manageable selection of five great movies you need to watch before they wave Netflix goodbye. Plus, I've also included the full list of movies being removed from Netflix on December 1, if you want to pick your own.

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5 best Netflix movies to watch before Dec. 1

‘Alien’ (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

In the headline, I called “Alien” a “sci-fi masterpiece,” and if anything, that’s underplaying my love of this titan of the genre. It’s my favorite movie of all time, and it started my favorite media franchise. This 1979 horror introduced the world to the Xenomorph, and the terrifying alien creature has been a staple of pop culture since. Directed by Ridley Scott, and with a star-making turn from Sigourney Weaver, it’s more than worthy of its enduring legacy.

The premise is simple: a group of deep-space truckers is awoken from hypersleep when their ship alerts them to a strange transmission on a nearby planet. The source of the signal brings pure terror onboard, as they encounter a lethal predator, perfectly formed to kill. The almost-as-good sequel, “Aliens,” is also leaving Netflix on Dec. 1, so make sure you stream them both quickly. Trust me, they make for the perfect sci-fi double-bill.

Watch "Alien" on Netflix until December 1

‘Green Room’ (2015)

Green Room | Official Red Band Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The entertainment world mourned the great Patrick Stewart last month, so it feels like a fitting time to recommend “Green Room.” This thriller is noteworthy because Stewart plays against type. He’s not playing a hero or a warm father figure, but instead the veteran actor plays the leader of a neo-Nazi group. And he’s chilling! The movie was also the final film released in Anton Yelchin’s lifetime. The actor tragically passed away in 2016, at just 27.

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In “Green Room,” members of a scrappy punk band are booked to play a dive bar, which they soon discover is actually a clubhouse for a neo-Nazi group. After witnessing a member of the group commit murder, they are trapped in the green room backstage and have to fight their way out. Also starring Imogen Poots and Callum Turner, “Green Room” is fast-paced and very loud, not to mention splattered with fake blood. It’s a hoot, and seriously intense.

Watch "Green Room" on Netflix until December 1

‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

THE KARATE KID [1984] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is removing “The Karate Kid”, its two original sequels released in 1986 and 1989, and the 2010 remake soon. I have a soft spot for the remake (please, flame me in the comments!), but I can’t deny that the 1984 original is the true classic in the bunch. One of the most iconic and beloved coming-of-age movies of all time, this flick is charming, relatable, and very good fun.

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles, California, and finds the transition tough. Things only get worse when he’s harassed by the students of the Cobra Kai dojo, led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). But Daniel learns to stand up for himself when his apartment's handyman, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), takes him under his wing and teaches him karate. This gives Daniel confidence and a new perspective.

Watch "The Karate Kid" on Netflix until December 1

‘Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks are a classic romantic-comedy pairing, having starred in “Joe Versus the Volcano,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Each flick sees them playing characters who fall in love across the movie’s runtime. It’s 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle” that’s waving goodbye to Netflix next week, but make sure to give it a watch before then if you want a charming rom-com. Yes, it’s sappy, but I dare you not to get emotional.

Architect Sam Baldwin (Hanks) moves from Chicago to Seattle with his eight-year-old son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), after the death of his wife. Aware his father is struggling to come to terms with the loss, Jonah calls a national radio station to find his dad a new wife. Listening in is Annie Reed (Ryan), a Baltimore reporter, who falls for Sam, despite being engaged. It’s a very 1990s plot for a movie; these days, Jonah would have probably just posted a TikTok.

Watch "Sleepless in Seattle" on Netflix until December 1

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Jessica Chastain recently starred in the Netflix Original thriller “Heartland,” which, according to many critics (including TG’s Alix Blackburn), is a bit of a misfire. However, one Chastain-led movie that does hit the mark is “Zero Dark Thirty,” a sprawling political thriller from director Kathryn Bigelow, which was nominated for a clutch of Oscars including Best Picture. Its chunky 157-minute runtime might put some viewers off, but give the film your full attention, and you’ll be richly rewarded with a gripping war movie.

Chastain plays Maya Krauser, a fictional CIA intelligence analyst, with a singular focus. Her mission is to find terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, and her determination borders on and then crosses over into obsession. Set over multiple years, “Zero Dark Thirty” chronicles the decade-long manhunt for the man responsible for the world-altering September 11 attacks.

Watch "Zero Dark Thirty" on Netflix until December 1

Every movie being removed from Netflix

On December 1, 2026, Netflix is set to remove 52 movies from its library (per What's on Netflix). The movies removed are subject to change.

"9 to 5" (1980)

"17 Again" (2009)

"Alien" (1979)

"Aliens" (1986)

"Balls of Fury" (2007)

"Concussion" (2015)

"Crawl" (2019)

"Gothika" (2003)

"Green Room" (2015)

"Greta" (2018)

"Hellboy" (2019)

"Holiday in Santa Fe" (2021)

"Hot Summer Nights" (2017)

"Influencer" (2022)

"Keanu" (2016)

"Law Abiding Citizen" (2009)

"Ma"de of Honor" (2008)

"Mile 22" (2018)

"Point Break" (1991)

"Rachel Getting Married" (2008)

"Resident Evil: Retribution" (2012)

"S.W.A.T. Firefight" (2011)

"Sleepless in Seattle" (1993)

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" (2019)

"The Art of War II: Betrayal" (2008)

"The Family" (2013)

"The Karate Kid" (1984)

"The Karate Kid" (2010)

"The Karate Kid Part II" (1986)

"The Karate Kid Part III" (1989)

"The Rite" (2011)

"The Ruins" (2008)

"The Wedding Planner" (2001)

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" (2021)

"Valentine" (2001)

"xXx" (2002)

"Zero Dark Thirty" (2012)

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