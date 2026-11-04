How to watch 'Southern Law' season 2 online — stream A&E police series from anywhere for free

"Southern Law" is back for a new season of true-to-life traffic stops and police chases across the southern states.. Episode 1 of season 2 airs at 10 p.m. ET on November 4.
Here's how to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
The "Cops" style TV show is back for a second season of being tough on crime across the southern parts of the continental United States.
"Southern Law" season 2 follows real-life law enforcement officers as they carry out their day to day duties including traffic stops, high speed pursuits and drug busts.
Experience the frontline with "Southern Law" season 2 and see what it really means to protect and serve.
Read on to find out how to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online and from anywhere.
Watch "Southern Law" season 2 from anywhere in the world
If "Southern LAw" isn’t available where you are right now, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out while you’re away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you’re traveling.
We’ve tested plenty of options, and the VPN we rate best overall is NordVPN. It ticks the boxes for most viewers: it’s easy to use, works on a wide range of devices, and delivers fast, consistent speeds. You can also try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to NordVPN’s no-quibble money-back guarantee.
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Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Sling/Philo/etc and stream new episodes of "Southern Law" season 2 online.
How to watch "Southern Law" season 2 in the U.S. without cable
In the U.S., "Southern Law" season 2 airs live on A&E on November 4 at 10 p.m. ET.
No need to buy a cable package – you can stream cable channels such as A&E via cable-cutting services like DirecTV (free trial)
You should also consider DirecTV's free trial, which allows you to watch episode one of "Southern Law" for free (cancel before the trial ends).
Other services such as Philo and Sling also include A&E.
A&E also have their own streaming serve; A&E Crime Central. "Southern Law" season 1 is available to stream on there right now, with season 2 following shortly. A&E Crime Central are currently offering a 7-day free trial.
Not in the U.S. right now? A VPN can help you access your usual streaming services while you’re overseas. We recommend NordVPN (try risk-free) for its speed, reliability, and ease of use.
How to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online in Canada
In Canada, "Southern Law" season 2 also debuts Saturday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E through participating cable and satellite providers.
Traveling outside Canada? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you keep up with "Southern Law" season 2 as if you were still at home.
Can I watch "Southern Law" season 2 online in the U.K.?
No, "Southern Law" season 2 is not available anywhere in the U.K., be it online or via linear TV. Your best option is to keep an eye out for a later U.K. release or a buy-to-own listing on digital stores like Prime Video or Apple TV, where the franchise has previously been available to purchase.
If you’re a U.S. resident temporarily in the U.K., you may be able to use a VPN such as NordVPN to securely access your existing streaming subscriptions while abroad.
Can I watch "Southern Law" season 2 online in Australia?
Australia doesn’t currently have a confirmed broadcaster for season 2. If you’re happy to wait, keep an eye on buy-to-own stores such as Apple TV and Amazon Video in the weeks and months after the U.S. debut.
If you’re a U.S. subscriber traveling in Australia, a VPN like NordVPN can help you access your usual services from back home.
Clip from "Southern Law" season 1
"Southern Law" season 2 - Episode guide
Here's what we know about season 2 so far:
Episode 1 - Nov 4
Episode 2 - Nov 11
Episode 3 - Nov 18
Episode 4 - Nov 25
How many episodes are in "Southern Law" season 2?
The second season consists of 10 episodes. There's been no indication that this season will be any different
Where can I watch "Southern Law" season 1 and season 2?
Season 1 is currently available on A&E Crime central, A&E's dedicated streaming service. Season 2 is expected to join the platform later in 2026 after its initial run on A&E.
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
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