How to watch 'Southern Law' season 2 online — stream A&E police series from anywhere for free

"Southern Law" is back for a new season of true-to-life traffic stops and police chases across the southern states.. Episode 1 of season 2 airs at 10 p.m. ET on November 4.

Here's how to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Overview "Southern Law" season 2 premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E in the United States and Canada.

• U.S. — A&E via Philo, Sling, DirecTV (free trial)

• CAN — A&E (Canadian feed)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The "Cops" style TV show is back for a second season of being tough on crime across the southern parts of the continental United States.

"Southern Law" season 2 follows real-life law enforcement officers as they carry out their day to day duties including traffic stops, high speed pursuits and drug busts.

Experience the frontline with "Southern Law" season 2 and see what it really means to protect and serve.

Read on to find out how to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch "Southern Law" season 2 from anywhere in the world

If "Southern LAw" isn’t available where you are right now, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out while you’re away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you’re traveling.

We’ve tested plenty of options, and the VPN we rate best overall is NordVPN. It ticks the boxes for most viewers: it’s easy to use, works on a wide range of devices, and delivers fast, consistent speeds. You can also try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to NordVPN’s no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal NordVPN Deal: 74% Off + 3 Extra Months Free



Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 74% off usual price



Use Nord to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Sling/Philo/etc and stream new episodes of "Southern Law" season 2 online.

How to watch "Southern Law" season 2 in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Southern Law" season 2 airs live on A&E on November 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

No need to buy a cable package – you can stream cable channels such as A&E via cable-cutting services like DirecTV (free trial)

You should also consider DirecTV's free trial, which allows you to watch episode one of "Southern Law" for free (cancel before the trial ends).

Other services such as Philo and Sling also include A&E.

A&E also have their own streaming serve; A&E Crime Central. "Southern Law" season 1 is available to stream on there right now, with season 2 following shortly. A&E Crime Central are currently offering a 7-day free trial.

Not in the U.S. right now? A VPN can help you access your usual streaming services while you’re overseas. We recommend NordVPN (try risk-free) for its speed, reliability, and ease of use.

How to watch "Southern Law" season 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, "Southern Law" season 2 also debuts Saturday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E through participating cable and satellite providers.

Traveling outside Canada? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you keep up with "Southern Law" season 2 as if you were still at home.

Can I watch "Southern Law" season 2 online in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No, "Southern Law" season 2 is not available anywhere in the U.K., be it online or via linear TV. Your best option is to keep an eye out for a later U.K. release or a buy-to-own listing on digital stores like Prime Video or Apple TV, where the franchise has previously been available to purchase.

If you’re a U.S. resident temporarily in the U.K., you may be able to use a VPN such as NordVPN to securely access your existing streaming subscriptions while abroad.

Can I watch "Southern Law" season 2 online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australia doesn’t currently have a confirmed broadcaster for season 2. If you’re happy to wait, keep an eye on buy-to-own stores such as Apple TV and Amazon Video in the weeks and months after the U.S. debut.

If you’re a U.S. subscriber traveling in Australia, a VPN like NordVPN can help you access your usual services from back home.

Clip from "Southern Law" season 1

A Couple’s Dispute Draws Police Attention | Southern Law | A&E - YouTube Watch On

"Southern Law" season 2 - Episode guide

Here's what we know about season 2 so far:

Episode 1 - Nov 4

Episode 2 - Nov 11

Episode 3 - Nov 18

Episode 4 - Nov 25

How many episodes are in "Southern Law" season 2? The second season consists of 10 episodes. There's been no indication that this season will be any different

Where can I watch "Southern Law" season 1 and season 2? Season 1 is currently available on A&E Crime central, A&E's dedicated streaming service. Season 2 is expected to join the platform later in 2026 after its initial run on A&E.

More from Tom's Guide