How to Watch '9-1-1' Season 10 online from anywhere – watch LA's heroes from anywhere

The team at the 118 have dealt with every challenge thrown at them, but how will they measure up to a volcanic eruption?

Read on for how to watch "9-1-1" season 10 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

9-1-1 season 10 premieres: Thu, October 15

Thu, October 15 New episodes: Thursdays at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC

Thursdays at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC US stream: Hulu (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch any stream (try risk-free)

The crew of Station 118 are back, with Angela Bassett reprising her role as Athena Grant, as a detective this time around.

The 118 can do a lot, but can hey keep the lid on a volcano? Well that's what's asked of them in episode one of season 10. It's not just natural disasters that the first responders will have to navigate either. in classic 9-1-1 fashion there'll be lots of drama as they grow as people, stepping up to mentor the newer recruits.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "9-1-1" season 10 online from anywhere.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 10 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "9-1-1" season 10 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch '9-1-1' season 10 in the U.S. online and without cable for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

new episodes of 9-1-1 season 10 will premiere on ABC in America, available through a cord-cutting streaming service like YouTube TV, which currently offers a 21-day free trial.

That can also get you free access to NCIS season 24, NCIS Origins season 3 and Premier League football.

Away from the US? Get our favourite VPN and access you domestic streaming services when abroad. Exclusive discount below...

Use a VPN to watch 9-1-1 season 10 from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and complimentary Amazon Gift Card.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 10 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in Canada can tune in to 9-1-1 season 10 via GlobalTV and the StackTV app.

Visiting Canada from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 10 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"9-1-1" season 10 is expected to release in the U.K. via Disney+ sometime in November.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals traveling abroad can still access their usual streaming services with the help of the ever-reliable NordVPN.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 10 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"9-1-1" season 10 will also premiere on Disney+ in Australia, but viewers will have to wait there too.

But with NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

'9-1-1' season 10 — Cast

Angela Bassett as Det. Athena Grant-Nash

as Det. Athena Grant-Nash Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han

as Maddie Han Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

as Evan "Buck" Buckley Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson Kenneth Choi as Capt. Howie "Chimney" Han

as Capt. Howie "Chimney" Han Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

as Eddie Diaz Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

as Christopher Diaz Corinne Massiah as May Grant

as May Grant Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant

9-1-1 | Season 10 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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