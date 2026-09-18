"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" is back for a second season, meaning fans of the "Outlander" historical fantasy series have even more of the romance saga to enjoy as we continue to follow the parents of both protagonists from the original in differing timelines.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' S2 release date and time "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 premieres on Friday, September 18, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Starz in the U.S.. New episodes drop each week.

• U.S. — Stream on STARZ

• CAN — STARZ via Crave

• U.K. — MGM+ via Prime Video

• AUS — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The dual narrative in "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 will feature Henry and Julia — the parents of Claire Beauchamp from the original series — attempting to solve their problems as we join Julia at the infamous standing stones of Craigh na Dun. Julia is alone with her baby, William, while Henry is trying to find his way back to his family during World War I.

Meanwhile, in 1715, we see Brian and Ellen — the parents of Jamie Fraser from "Outlander" — torn apart by the Jacobite Rising. Ellen must return to Castle Leoch to live with her troublesome brothers, while a heartbroken Brian goes off to war with Simon Fraser, the Lord Lovat.

There's even a bit of time travel thrown in to add to the show's fantastical nature.

If you've been missing the Fraser clan since "Outlander" ended, we'll bet you can't wait to jump back in time once more. Check out the following information regarding how to watch "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 with live viewing and streaming options available.

Watch 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 is available on STARZ from Friday, September 18.

You can stream STARZ live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV by subscribing to STARZ as a premium add-on. Sling also offers STARZ as an add-on.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The episodes will also be on the STARZ streaming app which costs $11.99/month.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 from anywhere

Traveling when "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to STARZ and watch "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 as normal.

Watch 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 in Canada

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In Canada, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 is also available on STARZ, which you can get as an add-on through Crave TV.

Starz doesn't operate as a standalone service in Canada, but it'll only cost you $6.99 per month, in addition to a Crave TV subscription that start from $11.99.

The release schedule is exactly the same as the U.S..

Travelers from the U.S. can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 in the U.K.

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"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 will be available on MGM+ via Amazon Prime Video from September 19 onwards.

Subscriptions cost from £5.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

Remember: if you're a U.S. subscriber traveling in the U.K., a VPN such as NordVPN can help you sign in to Starz and watch "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" as you normally would.

How to watch 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 in Australia

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You won't have to wait around if you live Down Under, with "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" season 2 hitting Stan on September 19, just a few hours after its U.S. premiere.

Stan prices start at just AU$9.99/month.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without changing accounts or waiting for a local release.

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 - cast

Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

as Ellen MacKenzie Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

as Brian Fraser Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

as Julia Moriston Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

as Henry Beauchamp Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat

as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

as Colum MacKenzie Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

as Dougal MacKenzie Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

as Ned Gowan Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant

as Isaac Grant Sara Vickers as Davina Porter

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' season 2 - trailer

Outlander: Blood of my Blood | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

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