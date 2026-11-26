Rhiannon is certainly turning heads in “Sweetpea" season 2, but while the burgeoning romance with doctor Gabriel and belated professional recognition are very welcome, she could really do without the homages of a copycat killer and the attentions of AJ's mother Liv.

Here's how to watch “Sweetpea" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

It really has paid to be bad so far, but by crossing that line more than once, it might just be that she's pushed her luck as far as it will go. It's in the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale that a spaced-out Rhiannon meets Daisy, a waitress at Little Spoon Cafe, who proves to be more than just a friendly ear.

"He didn't understand you. It doesn't mean you're a bad person." Little does Daisy know that the word "monster" wasn't simply a jibe from a bitter ex, but Rhiannon's chickens coming home to roost and motive enough for her to murder said ex. "You're a complicated woman. Lean into who you are."

And so she does, pushing ahead with a cover-up mission and indulging her whims both good and bad, all while grappling with AJ's parting shot. Her love life, unwanted admirer, demanding new boss Freya and sister Seren's determination to sell the family home, however, are pulling her in every direction, and Liv and detective Marina are just waiting for her to slip up.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Sweetpea" season 2 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the release schedule, cast and trailer.

How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Sweetpea" S2 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Can I watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in the U.S.?

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Starz is home to "Sweetpea" in the U.S., but fans are going to have to wait until "early 2027" for season 2.

For now, Brits and Aussies visiting the U.S. can catch "Sweepea" S2 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in the U.K.

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"Sweetpea" season 2 is available to watch on both Sky Atlantic and the NOW streaming service in the U.K..

You can watch all six episodes on either outlet from Thursday, November 26. Alternatively, new episodes air at 2 a.m. and 9 p.m. GMT on Thursdays.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans carrying Sky Atlantic currently start from £15/month. A relevant NOW plan starts at down to £4.99/month for a limited time (save 60% for Black Friday).

If you’re traveling around and want to use your usual streaming services, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your subscriptions as normal.

How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in Australia

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In Australia, "Sweetpea" season 2 premieres on Binge on Thursday, November 26. All six episodes will be available as a boxset from launch.

Prices start at AU$10/month or AU$79/year. But there's also a Black Friday deal – A$3 for the first month, available until November 30, for new and returning eligible customers.

Aussie abroad in the UK or US? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in Canada?

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"Sweetpea" airs on Crave in Canada, but at the time of publication there's been no word on when season 2 will hit the streamer.

If you're currently in Canada for work or on vacation from the U.K. or Australia, you can still catch "Sweetpea" S2 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Sweetpea' season 2 — Need to Know

'Sweetpea' S2 trailer

Sweetpea Season 2 | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

'Sweetpea' S2 cast

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis

Leah Harvey as Marina

Jon Pointing as Craig

Jeremy Swift as Norman

Ingrid Oliver as D.I. Diana St. John

Tamsin Greig as Liv Pierce

Rish Shah as Dr Gabriel Saxena

Taj Atwal as Freya

Jenny Walser as Daisy

What is the 'Sweetpea' S2 episode schedule? "Sweetpea" season 2 comprises six episodes. At the time of publication, only the opening episode's title and logline has been revealed. E1 "Why Did You Have to Ruin Everything?" — Thursday, November 26: Rhiannon’s plan to get over AJ and assert herself as a vigilante killer is thwarted in an unexpected way.

E2 — Thursday, December 3

E3 — Thursday, December 10

E4 — Thursday, December 17

E5 — Thursday, December 24

E6 — Thursday, December 31

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