How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 online from anywhere
Although her life's changed for the better, Rhiannon can't shake the feeling that she's being watched
Rhiannon is certainly turning heads in “Sweetpea" season 2, but while the burgeoning romance with doctor Gabriel and belated professional recognition are very welcome, she could really do without the homages of a copycat killer and the attentions of AJ's mother Liv.
Here's how to watch “Sweetpea" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Sweetpea" S2 premieres on Thursday, November 26 in the U.K. and Australia. US release in early 2027.
• U.K. — Sky Atlantic / NOW (Save 60%)
• Australia — Binge ($3 deal)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
It really has paid to be bad so far, but by crossing that line more than once, it might just be that she's pushed her luck as far as it will go. It's in the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale that a spaced-out Rhiannon meets Daisy, a waitress at Little Spoon Cafe, who proves to be more than just a friendly ear.
"He didn't understand you. It doesn't mean you're a bad person." Little does Daisy know that the word "monster" wasn't simply a jibe from a bitter ex, but Rhiannon's chickens coming home to roost and motive enough for her to murder said ex. "You're a complicated woman. Lean into who you are."
And so she does, pushing ahead with a cover-up mission and indulging her whims both good and bad, all while grappling with AJ's parting shot. Her love life, unwanted admirer, demanding new boss Freya and sister Seren's determination to sell the family home, however, are pulling her in every direction, and Liv and detective Marina are just waiting for her to slip up.
Read on as we explain how to watch "Sweetpea" season 2 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the release schedule, cast and trailer.
How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Sweetpea" S2 on your preferred service?
You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Sweetpea" season 2 from abroad.
Can I watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in the U.S.?
Starz is home to "Sweetpea" in the U.S., but fans are going to have to wait until "early 2027" for season 2.
For now, Brits and Aussies visiting the U.S. can catch "Sweepea" S2 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in the U.K.
"Sweetpea" season 2 is available to watch on both Sky Atlantic and the NOW streaming service in the U.K..
You can watch all six episodes on either outlet from Thursday, November 26. Alternatively, new episodes air at 2 a.m. and 9 p.m. GMT on Thursdays.
Not a Sky subscriber? Plans carrying Sky Atlantic currently start from £15/month. A relevant NOW plan starts at down to £4.99/month for a limited time (save 60% for Black Friday).
If you’re traveling around and want to use your usual streaming services, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your subscriptions as normal.
How to watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in Australia
In Australia, "Sweetpea" season 2 premieres on Binge on Thursday, November 26. All six episodes will be available as a boxset from launch.
Prices start at AU$10/month or AU$79/year. But there's also a Black Friday deal – A$3 for the first month, available until November 30, for new and returning eligible customers.
Aussie abroad in the UK or US? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.
Can I watch 'Sweetpea' season 2 in Canada?
"Sweetpea" airs on Crave in Canada, but at the time of publication there's been no word on when season 2 will hit the streamer.
If you're currently in Canada for work or on vacation from the U.K. or Australia, you can still catch "Sweetpea" S2 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'Sweetpea' season 2 — Need to Know
'Sweetpea' S2 trailer
'Sweetpea' S2 cast
- Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis
- Leah Harvey as Marina
- Jon Pointing as Craig
- Jeremy Swift as Norman
- Ingrid Oliver as D.I. Diana St. John
- Tamsin Greig as Liv Pierce
- Rish Shah as Dr Gabriel Saxena
- Taj Atwal as Freya
- Jenny Walser as Daisy
What is the 'Sweetpea' S2 episode schedule?
"Sweetpea" season 2 comprises six episodes. At the time of publication, only the opening episode's title and logline has been revealed.
- E1 "Why Did You Have to Ruin Everything?" — Thursday, November 26: Rhiannon’s plan to get over AJ and assert herself as a vigilante killer is thwarted in an unexpected way.
- E2 — Thursday, December 3
- E3 — Thursday, December 10
- E4 — Thursday, December 17
- E5 — Thursday, December 24
- E6 — Thursday, December 31
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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