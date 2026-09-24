How to watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 online — stream the celebrity reality show from anywhere

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 features the latest batch of 15 celebrity recruits — including actor Ruby Rose and former politician George Santos — performing intense military tasks, under the watchful eyes of Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon “Q” Quarles.

Here's how to watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 from anywhere with a VPN – and via a free trial

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' S5 release date and time "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 premieres on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX in the U.S.

• WATCH LIVE — FOX via YouTube TV (free trial) / FOX One

• U.S. — Hulu (following day)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There is no real prize here, nor is there any voting out. No, the only aim in "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" is to go the distance and prove yourself. In season 5, 15 more celebrities are giving it a go in the Malaysian jungle, including former athletes, a bunch of actors, one former politician, and a few social media personalities.

Big names to look out for include action star Ruby Rose, former "Baywatch" actor David Charvet, fellow actor Oliver Hudson, and former NFL player LeSean McCoy. We'll also see reality stars Brandi Glanville, Mauricio Umansky, and Bre Tiesi, as well as former NBA player Matt Barnes, actress Candace Cameron Bure, and Olympics figure skater Maxim Naumov.

Over the course of 10 episodes, you'll see these celebrities undertake eight days of gruelling training before taking part in an epic 24-hour challenge which involves interrogation, survival skills, and endurance.

If you can't wait to sit back and watch the celebs struggle, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' in U.S with a free trial

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 is available to watch live and free thanks to FOX One's 3-day free trial.

You could also watch the series via YouTube TV or Fubo which give you access to linear TV and cable channels like Fox. Both offer free-trial periods.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 from anywhere

Traveling when "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 as normal.

Watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 in the U.S. without cable

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In the U.S., "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 is playing on FOX from Thursday, September 24 — at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will land every Thursday.

Streaming service, FOX One is the most simple way to watch FOX. You can also stream FOX live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying FOX in select markets.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The episodes land on Hulu the next day, starting Friday, September 25.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 in Canada

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In Canada, you can watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 on CTV. You'll have to wait a short while, though, with the first episode airing on Friday, September 25.

This will also make it available on either Crave or Global TV.

Travelers from the U.S. can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

Can you watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 in the U.K.?

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Unfortunately, there is no broadcast or streaming release for "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5 in the U.K.

The solution? If you're just visiting the U.K. you can use NordVPN to unblock U.S streams and watch your usual American streaming services from anywhere. For example, use Hulu to catch up on new "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" episodes.

Can you watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' seson 5 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's similar in Australia, with no release plan in place for "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 5.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without changing accounts or waiting for a local release.

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 5 - contestants

Hannah Stocking (internet personality and content creator)

Alycia Baumgardner (pro boxer)

Ruby Rose (actress)

Bre Tiesi (model and reality star)

Matt Barnes (former basketball player)

Candace Cameron Bure (actress)

Collin Gosselin (reality star)

Maxim Naumov (Olympian)

Brandi Glanville (reality star)

LeSean McCoy (former football player)

Mauricio Umansky (reality star)

George Santos (former U.S. representative for New York)

Oliver Hudson (actor)

Alexia Umansky (reality star)

David Charvet (actor)

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