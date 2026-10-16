How to watch 'The Rainmaker' season 2 online — stream John Grisham adaptation from anywhere

Milo Callaghan is back as John Grisham’s underdog lawyer, taking on titans of the courtroom. And after defeating his former employer in the debut season, Rudy Baylor is riding high. Here's how to watch "The Rainmaker" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Rainmaker' S2 — TV schedule, dates, streaming Season 2 premieres on USA Network on Friday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — USA Network via YouTube TV | Peacock (following day)

• CA — Crave

• AU — Stan

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Season 1 may have concluded with a sense of victory for Baylor, but there’s still more work to be done and the sophomore outing sees J. Lyman Stone take on a whole new batch of cases, going up against adversaries old and new.

Alongside his boss Jocelyn Stone (Lana Parilla) and paralegal Deck Shifflet (P.J. Byrne), Baylor picks up a case where the lives of hundreds of children hang in the balance and victory could taste as bitter as defeat. Rudy will also find himself up against old flame Sarah (Madison Iseman) in a case that could have ties to an international conspiracy, while Jocelyn’s ex-husband turns to her for help after getting tied up in legal trouble that could threaten the life of a minor league pitcher he coaches.

Callaghan is confident this season ups the ante, teasing “Everything we loved about making the first season, but bigger and better. We're going to learn a lot more about these people and their lives before Rudy came to J. Lyman Stone. We're going to meet a few new faces, reconnect with a few old ones. Wherever we smell injustice, there's room for a fight.”

It’s been a while since we last saw the lawyers of J. Lyman Stone, but it sounds like season 2 will be worth the wait, so read on to find out how to watch "The Rainmaker" online from around the world.

Watch 'The Rainmaker' S2 from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and watch.

Watch 'The Rainmaker' S2 in the U.S.

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USA Network will air "The Rainmaker" season 2 every Friday at 8 p.m. ET, starting from October 16.

If you have USA Network as part of your cable package, you're all set, but cord-cutters could opt for an OTT service such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or DirecTV Stream.

Peacock is the streaming home of "The Rainmaker."

You can watch live on Peacock with the $19.99 Premium Plus plan, or catch it a day later on-demand with a standard Premium package ($12.99 per month).

Only after on-demand viewing? A Walmart Plus 30-day trial costs just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Watch 'The Rainmaker' S2 in Canada

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"The Rainmaker" will stream on Crave with episodes arriving on the same schedule as their U.S. broadcast.

Crave plans start from CA$11.99 per month, going up to CA$22.

Away while the show airs? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.

Can you watch 'The Rainmaker' S2 in the U.K.?

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The good news for Brits is that when season 2 of "The Rainmaker" does make its way across the Atlantic, it'll stream for free on ITVX. The bad news is that with season 1 only arriving last month (over a year after its U.S. debut), it could be a bit of a wait until the second outing lands in Blighty.

Traveling to the UK? A VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

How to watch 'The Rainmaker' S2 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan is the home of "The Rainmaker" season 2 Down Under, with weekly episodes kicking off on Friday, October 16.

Stan prices start at AU$9.99 per month.

U.S. citizen in Australia? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

All you need to know about 'The Rainmaker' season 2

'The Rainmaker' S2 trailer

The Rainmaker Season 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Season 3 of "The Rainmaker" premieres on Friday, October 16 in the North America and the following day in Australia. The U.K. release date is TBC.

The exact episode count for the season is currently unconfirmed, but here's what we know for now:

Episodes 1: "Dear Uncle Rudy" — Friday, October 16

Friday, October 16 Episodes 2 — Friday, October 23

'The Rainmaker' S2 cast

Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor

as Rudy Baylor Lana Parrilla as Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone

as Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone John Slattery as Leo F. Drummond

as Leo F. Drummond Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore

as Sarah Plankmore P.J. Byrne as Deck Shifflet

as Deck Shifflet Dan Fogler as Melvin Pritcher

as Melvin Pritcher Wade Briggs as Brad Noonan

Is "The Rainmaker" based on a book? "The Rainmaker" is inspired by John Grisham's 1995 novel of the same name. While not a direct adaptation, the show uses characters and situations from the book to tell a whole new story.

Looking for the 1997 film starring Matt Damon? That is available to view in the UK on Amazon Prime, currently offering a free trial for new customers. Not in the UK? Use a VPN to access your normal prime streaming options from anywhere.

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