Roman Reigns' Bloodline face off against Royce Keys' 946 in the WarGames main event of WWE Survivor Series 2026.

With an exciting four-match card put together, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Bank 2026 has two WarGames matches, a hotly anticipated traditional elimination Survivor Series bout, and a Women's World Title match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 start time and date • Date: Saturday, 28 November

• Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Fubo (5-day free trial)

• RoW — Watch on Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Here's how to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

From Houston's Daikin Park, WWE Survivor Series 2026 brings WarGames back into the fold.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns and Jade Cargill are just a smattering of those featuring for one of the biggest events of the year.

Here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Survivor Series 2026 live streams online.

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames for free

Although most of the world requires a Netflix subscription, fans in the U.S. can watch Survivor Series with various free trials – our pick being the Fubo 5-day free trial (Fubo carries ESPN).

DirecTV is an alternative free trial.

Outside the States? If you're traveling outside America, you can use NordVPN to access Fubo from anywhere. More on that below.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series 2026 live streams from anywhere

Watching WWE Survivor Series 2026 live streams can get a bit confusing if you're abroad. You might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual streaming services. NordVPN fixes that, allow you to watch your streams from anywhere – it's the best VPN we've tested.

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🇺🇸 How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 are now exclusively streamed on ESPN in the United States.

No cable? Fubo (5-days free), Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV customers can get the ESPN Unlimited Plan included as part of their standard package.

Subscribed to ESPN but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇦🇺 How to watch Survivor Series: WarGames in U.K., Canada and Australia

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the U.S. can watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live on Netflix, the home of WWE around the world.

The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:

Australia – AU$9.99/month

AU$9.99/month Canada – CA$7.99/month

CA$7.99/month New Zealand – NZD$17.99/month

NZD$17.99/month U.K. – £7.99/month

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for ESPN? You can use NordVPN to access your regular Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 predictions and storylines

Ten-Man Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano)

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Women's WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid)

Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa) vs. 946 (Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana)

WWE heads to Daikin Park for Survivor Series 2026, with a line-up of only four matches, but those four matches are absolutely stacked.

In the expected Survivor Series main event, it's Roman Reigns and his Bloodline battling Royce Keys' 946 in a heated WarGames match. So far, this rivalry has seen, amongst other things, attempted vehicular homicide and various explosions, and it remains to be seen how things will somehow escalate even further at Survivor Series.

For the women's WarGames offering, we have Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer facing off against Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. While perhaps not quite as heated as the men's WarGames bout, this one still promises to bring plenty of chaos and carnage to the table.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes leads Team USA with his (self-appointed) co-captain CM Punk as they go into battle against the Rey Mysterio-led Team Mexico. With Cody and Punk having recruited Je'Von Evans and LA Knight, a mighty spanner was thrown into the works on Monday night when the American Nightmare revealed Seth Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA. Of course, given the long-standing hatred between Punk and Rollins, that immediately throws up plenty of classic 'can they co-exist?' questions for this traditional Survivor Series elimination match. As for Team USA, Rey Mysterio has brought in Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano for what's shaped up to be arguably the most anticipated match of the night.

Rounding out the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 line-up, it's the PLE's sole title match, as Liv Morgan puts her Women's World Championship up against Becky Lynch. With this rivalry having gone on for months by now, could Becky shake things up by winning her first World Title in two-and-a-half years?

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