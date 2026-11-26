Rats don't hibernate during the winter months, instead they desperately seek out warm shelter. And while there's one thing you should clear from your yard to prevent rats, you should also be focused on your shed.

It's the perfect spot for rats to take up residence and once they find somewhere they like, they'll stick around and populate. So, before you end up with a rat infestation in your shed, here's the 3 things I recommend doing every winter to make sure they stay out (and stay away from your home, too).

1. Seal any gaps

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Rats can fit into holes as small as a quarter, so if you've got any gaps around your shed, they'll be sure to find a way in. And if they don't find an appropriate hole, they might chew one of their own to gain access. So, what I like to do every winter is a thorough check of the exterior and interior of my shed looking for any holes.

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If you find any, it also matters what you seal the gap with, as they may just break their way through something too flimsy.

For this, I recommend using a steel wool or wire mesh. If you notice they're digging underneath, it might also be worth laying some concrete slabs or gravel around these areas, too.

Alabrocon 2-Pack Steel Wool: $9.99 at Amazon Steel wool is great for filling holes and blocking gaps around your shed. Then, the rats won't be able to chew through, creating the perfect barrier to keep them out. It can be used for both indoor and outdoor filling and can be easily cut to size with scissors. With this 2-Pack, you'll get 3" x 10ft coverage.

2. Tidy up your shed before winter

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The problem with rats moving into your shed is that once they're there, you'll likely need to call in pest control to get them out. If you try and deal with it yourself by going in and moving things around, you might encourage the rats to move towards your home and into your garden instead.

To prevent this, I like to give my shed a good sort out before winter to make sure there's no places for the rats to hide.

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I like to grab a few plastic boxes with lids to store anything in that I might have been leaving discarded on the floor and, if you've got space, shelves are also great for moving things off the floor and keeping them away from gnawing teeth.

3. Move seeds out

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While storing any seeds, bulbs or bird food in your shed seems like a good idea, it's not so true in winter. As well as looking for shelter, rats are also looking for food. So, if you have seeds and a shed, they'll more than happily move in.

What I like to do is move all the seeds and anything else the rats might want to eat out of my shed and seal them away inside my home instead. But, if you don't have room, putting these things into stainless steel containers with screw-on lids and leaving them in your shed will keep them away from rats.

With these three simple steps, I've avoided rats year-in-year-out and, hopefully, you will too. Fortunately, doing these tasks is also super affordable and will cost you far less to carry out than calling in pest control.

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