UFC 332 live stream — how to watch Silva vs Wang online from anywhere, fight card

Two of the most ferocious female fighters in MMA, Natália Silva vs Wang Cong are set to headline UFC 332 on Saturday from the Delta Center, Utah, with the vacant Flyweight Championship the prize for whoever leaves the Octagon victorious.

Here's how to watch UFC 332 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

UFC 332 live stream, date, time, TV Channels UFC 332 live streams takes place on Saturday, October 3

► Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• U.S. stream — CBS / Paramount Plus (free with Walmart Plus $1 trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Silva will believe that the belt is hers for the taking. The 29-year-old Brazilian is undefeated in the eight fights she's had since joining the UFC four years ago. If she didn't have the attention of the MMA world before, she certainly earned it when she took down Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision at UFC 324 in January. That earned her a title shot at Valentina Shevchenko, before the Bullet fell victim to a back injury that forced her to pull out and vacate the strap.

This will be by far the biggest fight in Wang Cong's career and, at the age of 34, surely her last chance to capture gold. She's known for her violent striking capabilities — just ask Victoria Leonardo, who was taken down in just 1:02 at a Fight Night in Las Vegas two years ago. There's no doubt that the former kickboxer and world Sanda champion has the weapons to take on the planet's best flyweights, but can she bring her best beneath the bright lights of the Octagon this weekend?

Also on a 14-fight card from Salt Lake City is a much-anticipated bantamweight encounter between Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott, while the King Green vs Esteban Ribovics lightweight matchup could potentially steal the entire show.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 332 live streams online and on TV, with the main card going out on CBS in the U.S. for the very first time.

Can I watch UFC 332 free of charge? With the UFC 332 main card going out on CBS, you may already be able to watch Silva vs Wang in the U.S. for free if you can pull the analog channel down through your antenna or on cable. Alternatively, there are free trials available for OTT services such as Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV, all of whom carry live CBS. With the entire night going out on Paramount Plus, the cheapest way to watch all of UFC 332 is to get a Walmart Plus trial — Paramount Plus Essential is included as part of the subscription. And Canadians can watch UFC 332 for free by taking out a free trial to Citytv+. Away from North America? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad. See below for details.

How to watch UFC 332 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC 332 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Silva vs Wang live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch UFC 332 live streams in the U.S.

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For the very first time, the main card of a numbered UFC event will go out in the U.S. on CBS. That means anybody who already gets CBS through either an antenna or cable will be able to watch UFC 332 without doing anything more.

Unable to watch on TV or have cut the cord? There are plenty of alternatives. For starters there's CBS's own streaming platform Paramount Plus, which is showing Silva vs Wang, along with all the other 13 UFC 332 fights.

Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99/month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount Plus content, plus UFC numbered events. And there's a sneaky hack we've found to get that Essential plan, which comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus.

For a more comprehensive cable alternative that carry local CBS stations, you could instead opt for the likes of YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo or DirecTV. Each one of them features a free limited-time trial for new users.

Early prelims also go out on the UFC Fight Pass.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your usual coverage.

How to watch UFC 332 live streams in Canada

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Canadians can watch UFC 332 live on Citytv, which is available from many cable providers.

If you do already have access, you can also stream the ceremony online on your web browser or the Citytv app by using your TV login details, or signing up to its Citytv+ streaming platform from CA$11.99/month or $100/year after first enjoying a 7-day free trial.

Saturday's MMA action will also go out on Sportsnet and TVA. That means another avenue to online coverage is through a Sportsnet Plus subscription, with prices currently starting from CA$34.99/month.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform — we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 332 live streams in the U.K.

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The UFC 332 main card and prelims are being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the U.K.

Subscriptions for TNT Sports are available through TV providers such as Sky TV, Virgin Media and EE TV. Alternatively, fight fans can live stream TNT Sports' coverage via HBO Max from £25.99/month.

Early prelims and prelims can be watched by UFC Fight Pass holders, too.

Away from the U.K. right now? NordVPN will unblock your Silva vs Wang live stream.

How to watch UFC 332 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Silva vs Wang and the rest of the UFC 332 main card are being shown on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event for a PPV costing AU$59.95.

All of the action before that goes out on Paramount Plus as well, while the prelims are available to watch absolutely FREE on 10 streaming on Sunday morning.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to stream all your usual coverage.

UFC 332 full fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Natália Silva vs Wang Cong — Women's Flyweight Championship

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott — Bantamweight

King Green vs Esteban Ribovics — Lightweight

Roberto Soldić vs Khaos Williams — Welterweight

Ateba Gautier vs Roman Kopylov — Middleweight

Prelims (7 p.m. ET)

Imanol Rodríguez vs Alden Coria — Flyweight

Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev — Middleweight

Marcus McGhee vs Anthony Romero — Bantamweight

Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand — Heavyweight

Early prelims (5 p.m. ET)

Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin — Heavyweight

Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead — Welterweight

Rafael dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez — Lightweight

Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev — Middleweight

Court McGee vs Eric Nolan — Welterweight

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