More than seven years after making his UFC debut, undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev finally has his title shot. The 32-year-old has had to be far more patient than most, so it's somewhat fitting that his long-awaited moment in the spotlight is a double-edged sword. Alexander Volkanovski is an idol to Evloev, and should he lose his crown this weekend "The Great" might never set foot in the Octagon again.

Here's how you can watch UFC 333 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for just $1.

UFC 333 live stream, date, time, TV Channels UFC 333 is taking place on Saturday, October 24.

► Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• U.S. stream — Paramount Plus via $1 Walmart Plus trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After losing to Islam Makhachev three years ago and being condemned to the first back-to-back defeats of his career by Ilia Topuria, Volkanovski could easily have called it a day. Instead, at the ripe old age of 38 the former rugby league player is about to embark on the second defense of his second reign.

The first came just eight months ago, when Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes by unanimous decision, 10 months after defeating the Brazilian to regain the featherweight belt in the first place.

The UFC's neglect of Evloev is almost certainly down to his soft-spoken temperament and grappling prowess, but while the 32-year-old has been nothing but respectful to Volkanovski — even inviting his opponent to fire up the grill together — during his majority-decision victory over Lerone Murphy seven months ago he let his fists do the talking.

That's a dangerous strategy against a striker of Volkanovski's caliber, but that fact he's headlining UFC 333 at all illustrates just how much style-points matter.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 333 live streams online and on TV.

Can I watch UFC 333 free of charge? The cheapest way to watch UFC 333 is by getting the Walmart Plus trial ($1) — the Paramount Plus Essential plan is included as part of the subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad. More details below.

How to watch UFC 333 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC 333 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Volkanovski vs Evloev live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch UFC 333 live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Paramount Plus is showing UFC 333 headline act Volkanovski vs Evloev, as well as each of the 13 supporting fights. Best of all, there's no PPV!

Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99/month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount Plus content, plus UFC numbered events.

We've found a sneaky hack that will get you an Essential (not Premium) subscription — the plan comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus, which costs just $1!

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your usual coverage.

Paramount+ deal UFC 333 will be shown in its entirety on Paramount Plus in the U.S., and you'll be able to tune in whether you have an Essential or a Premium plan. Essential costs $8.99 a month or $89.99/year, while Premium costs $13.99 a month or $139.99/year. You can also get an Essential subscription through the $1 Walmart Plus trial.

How to watch UFC 333 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the UFC 333 main card is available through a variety of PPV providers, including YouTube, DAZN, Sportsnet, Bell, Rogers and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is CA$69.99, with main card action starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims, meanwhile, are also on Sportsnet Plus and TVA.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform — we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 333 live streams in the U.K.

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The UFC 333 main card and prelims are being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the U.K.

A TNT Sports subscription is available through TV providers such as Sky TV, Virgin Media and EE TV. Alternatively, UFC fans can live stream TNT Sports' prelims coverage via HBO Max from £25.99/month.

Early prelims and prelims are available to watch on UFC Fight Pass too.

Away from the U.K. right now? NordVPN will unblock your Volkanovski vs Evloev live stream.

How to watch UFC 333 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Volkanovski vs Evloev and the rest of the UFC 333 main card is being shown on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event for a PPV costing AU$59.95.

All of the action before that goes out on Paramount Plus too, while the prelims are available to watch on the free-to-air 10 platform from 3 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to stream your preferred coverage.

UFC 333 full fight card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Movsar Evloev — Featherweight title

Petr Yan (c) vs Merab Dvalishvili — Bantamweight

Lone'er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov — Flyweight

Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev — Heavyweight

Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita — Featherweight

Prelims (12 p.m. ET)

Azamat Murzakanov vs Dominick Reyes — Light heavyweight

Nikita Krylov vs Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev — Light heavyweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs Cameron Rowston — Middleweight

Grant Dawson vs Nurullo Aliev — Lightweight

Early prelims (10 a.m. ET)

Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopurov — Bantamweight

Abubakar Vagaev vs Jacob Malkoun — Middleweight

Bolaji Oki vs Daniel Santos — Featherweight

Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon — Lightweight

Iasmin Lucindo vs Nicole Caliari — Women's Strawweight

Volkanovski vs Evloev tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Alexander Volkanovski Movsar Evloev Nationality Australian Russian Date of birth September 29, 1988 February 11, 1994 Height 5' 6" 5' 7" Reach 71.5" 72.5" Total fights 32 20 Record 28-4 20-0

Where is the UFC 333 venue? UFC 333 is taking place at Etihad Arena — formerly Yas Bay Arena — in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

What is the best way to watch UFC 333? The best way to watch UFC 333 is via Paramount+, which is accessible via the Walmart $1 trial in the U.S..

Is UFC 333 a pay-per-view event? In select countries, yes. UFC 333 will be a PPV event in Australia and Canada. In the US, however, you can watch it on Paramount+ ($8.99/month) without paying for a separate PPV. In the UK, you can stream it on TNT Sports via HBO Max (£25.99/month).

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