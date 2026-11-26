Between back to back flash sales, urgent delivery updates, and constant order confirmations, Black Friday is prime hunting season for scammers trying to blend into a crowded inbox. Even cautious iPhone owners can get caught off guard when a fake package alert or spoofed bank warning lands right alongside real receipts.

Taking two minutes to adjust a handful of built-in iOS protections puts an immediate barrier between your personal data and the most common holiday checkout traps, without slowing down your shopping.

3 iPhone settings to check before Black Friday

1. Turn on Impersonation Risk Detection If your iPhone is running iOS 27, Apple’s newer anti-scam safeguard helps flag suspicious activity before money or account access changes hands. Open Settings, Privacy & Security, Impersonation Risk Detection and turn on sharing with app developers. When enabled, supported banking and shopping apps can receive risk signals (categorized as unknown, medium, or high) to pause or re-verify sensitive actions like payments, transfers, or password changes if someone is trying to coach you through a scam over the phone.

2. Make sure Auto-Answer Calls is switched off Scammers rely heavily on rapid-fire cold calls pretending to be fraud departments or tech support. Go to Settings, Accessibility, Audio & Visual, Call Audio Routing and double-check that Auto-Answer Calls is toggled off. Keeping it disabled ensures your iPhone will not accidentally pick up an incoming spam call on its own while connected to AirPods, headphones, or your car’s Bluetooth.

3. Enable Screen Unknown Senders and Filter Spam Fake courier texts claiming a missed delivery or unpaid customs fee surge during Black Friday weekend. Head to Settings, Apps, Messages, then scroll down to the Unknown Senders section, and toggle on both Screen Unknown Senders and Filter Spam. This sweeps suspicious texts out of your main inbox automatically. If you still want alerts for legitimate automated messages, such as two-factor login codes or time-sensitive delivery updates, tap Allow Notifications underneath and customize which categories can still buzz your screen.

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

More from Tom's Guide