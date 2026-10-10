How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026: live stream wrestling online; start time, card, storylines and predictions
WWE heads to New Orleans for Money in the Bank 2026
With an exciting five-match card put together, WWE Money in the Bank 2026 has two title fights, two MITB ladder matches, and a big ol' hoss bout. Here's how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
• Date: Saturday, 10 October
• Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Fubo (5-day free trial)
• RoW — Watch on Netflix
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
From New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, WWE Money in the Bank 2026 features Roman Reigns and Stephanie Vaquer put their respective championships on the line.
Elsewhere, two ladder matches will guarantee future title shots, and two powerhouses go to war.
So, with that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026 live streams online and potentially for free in the U.S..
How to Watch WWE for free
Although most of the world requires a Netflix subscription, fans in the U.S. can watch Money in the Bank with various free trials – our pick being the Fubo 5-day free trial (Fubo carries ESPN).
Other options include the YouTube TV and DirecTV free trials.
Outside the States? If you're traveling outside America, you can use Nord VPN to access Fubo from anywhere. More on that below.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026 live streams from anywhere
Watching WWE Money in the Bank 2026 live streams can get a bit confusing if you're abroad. You might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual streaming services. NordVPN fixes that, allow you to watch your streams from anywhere – it's the best VPN we've tested.
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How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026 live stream in the U.S.
WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Money in the Bank 2026 are now exclusively streamed on ESPN in the United States.
No cable? Fubo (5-days free), Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV customers can get the ESPN Unlimited Plan included as part of their standard package.
Subscribed to ESPN but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch Money in the Bank in U.K., Canada and Australia
Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the U.S. can watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026 live on Netflix, the home of WWE around the world.
The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:
- Australia – AU$9.99/month
- Canada – CA$7.99/month
- New Zealand – NZD$17.99/month
- U.K. – £7.99/month
Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for ESPN? You can use NordVPN to access your regular Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.
WWE WWE Money in the Bank 2026 predictions and storylines
- Singles Match: Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. Lola Vice vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Women's World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
- WWE World Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
WWE heads to New Orleans' Smoothie King Center on Saturday for Money in the Bank 2026.
In the main event, LA Knight finally gets his latest long-awaited shot at Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship. The Megastar has faced Roman for gold before, but has always come up short. With LA openly saying this may be the final world title opportunity of his career, it feels like it's now or never for him — 946 and The Bloodline lurk in the shadows.
Over at the top of the Raw women's division, it's Stephanie Vaquer making her first defense since regaining the Women's World Championship, as she faces Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a triple threat offering. With La Primera having won that title back in her native Chile, could she be set to lose it already?
Of course, when it comes to WWE Money in the Bank PLEs, part of the appeal is the two eponymous ladder matches. In the women's MITB match, it's only Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton, who won the 2024 women's Money in the Bank, who have participated in these matches before, and they're joined by fresh faces in Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, and Raw newcomer Lola Vice. For the men's Money in the Bank bout, we've CM Punk and Kevin Owens as the biggest names, while Bron Breakker, Penta, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans round out the line-up as names yet to win their first WWE World Title.
Completing the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 card, we've a big ol' hoss fight as the mammoth frames of Oba Femi and Bronson Reed collide, with Oba looking for some revenge after Big Bronson left him lying at Sunday Night's Main Event and in the weeks since.
More from Tom's Guide
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Andrew is a long-standing sports fan who has covered professional wrestling (with a splash of football) for over a decade. While WhatCulture is his regular home, he can also be found contributing to TechRadar, What To Watch and serving as the main panel host for Wales Comic Con. Elsewhere, Andrew's work has featured on the BBC, Starburst Magazine, Sportskeeda, The Richest, and various other outlets and publications, with the content itself varying from sports, to movies, to television, to comic books, to video games, and pretty much anything and everything in between. With pro wrestling a lifelong passion, Andrew has also taken great pleasure in interviewing major names such as Bret Hart, Trish Stratus, and Booker T.
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