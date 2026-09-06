With a short-but-stacked line-up put together, WWE Sunday Night's Main Event heads to Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend.

Here's how to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event start time and date • Date: Sunday, 6th September

• Start time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Monday) / 10am AEST (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• RoW — Watch on YouTube

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

From Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton tangle in a WrestleMania 42 rematch at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event.

So, with that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event live streams online and potentially for free in the U.S.

How to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event live streams from anywhere

Watching WWE Sunday Night's Main Event live streams can get a bit confusing if you're abroad. You might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual streaming services. NordVPN fixes that, allow you to watch your streams from anywhere – it's the best VPN we've tested.

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How to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WWE's regular Saturday Night's Main Event shows and, in this case, WWE Sunday Night's Main Event are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States.

For wrestling fans, they'll need the Peacock Premium subscription, which starts at $12.99 per month or $129.99 annually.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event in U.K., Canada and Australia

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the U.S. can watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event live on YouTube for free.

Traveling away from your country right now? You can use NordVPN to access the live stream from anywhere in the world.

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event predictions and storylines

Singles Match: Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Five-Minute Challenge Match: Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

A rare Sunday Night's Main Event, WWE heads to Atlanta, Georgia's State Farm Arena this Sunday for a card that's full of star power, despite only having four matches announced.

In the main event spot, it's a WrestleMania 42 rematch as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton lock horns once more. With a whole host of history between the two — including their time in Legacy, of course — here we've got Randy trying to get Cody to embrace his darker side, while the American Nightmare is out for revenge on Orton after the punt kick dished out at 'Mania 42 earlier this year.

Arguably just as intriguing to some fans, WWE Sunday Night's Main Event features the first-ever televised match between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, as both men battle for the status of being the 'future' of the pro wrestling business. Of course, Paul Heyman will be watching along intently for this one, as the former ECW boss looks to attach himself to his next next big thing.

For the only SNME bout with championship implications involved, rapper-turned-wrestler Lil Yachty has the daunting task of facing WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Yachty's in-ring debut, the catch here is that, should he manage to survive five minutes with Corbin, that will earn Trick Williams a future shot at the US Title. While it's not been confirmed by WWE, some are expecting that title shot to take place on Sunday if Yachty can get the job done.

Rounding out the four-match card for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event, it's Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss teaming with the latest SmackDown addition and former NXT Women's Champion, Tatum Paxley, to go up against Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab.

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