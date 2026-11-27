Watch Ireland vs Australia for free live from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, as the two sides meet for a rematch of their opening-round clash in the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff.

Ireland vs Australia will kick-off at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 8:10 p.m. GMT.

Both teams finished third in their respective hemisphere groups, with Andy Farrell’s side narrowly missing out on the final despite winning five of their six matches, including an impressive 20-17 victory over two-time reigning world champions South Africa last weekend. The Wallabies, meanwhile, beat Wales 29-26 to secure their place after ending a four-match losing streak.

Ireland could finish the year at the top of the world rankings if they win this match and other results go their way. They’re also favorites here, having won their past six meetings with Australia, including a narrow 33-31 victory in July. Captain Dan Sheehan is out following his red card, with Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale coming in. Australia’s Kurtley Beale is set to make his first international appearance in five years.

Looking for a free stream for the game? We've got you covered with four different free streams to watch Ireland vs Australia at no cost, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia for free

In the U.S., U.K., Ireland and France you can watch Ireland vs Australia for free. Find your stream below.

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How to watch Ireland vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Nations Championship for free? You can still watch the Ireland vs Australia free live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch Ireland vs Australia with?

Click to see more ⬇️ You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms: Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S) You can use RugbyPass TV on all of the following devices and platforms: Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 5.0 and above

iPhone & iPad – iOS 11.2 and above

Android TV – Android TV 5.0 and above

Apple TV – 3rd and 4th generation (tvOS 11 and above)

Chromecast

AirPlay You can use TF1+ in France on all of the following devices and platforms: Amazon Fire TV / Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Bouygues Telecom TV boxes

Chromecast

Free (Freebox)

Google TV

Hisense Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Orange (Livebox / La Boîte Sosh)

Philips Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

SFR / RED TV boxes

Smartphones and tablets (iOS and Android)

Sony Smart TVs

Web browsers (Windows, macOS) You can use Virgin Media Play on all of the following devices and platforms: Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)}

Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

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