In Brief UFC 334 takes place on Saturday, November 14 with a 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Sun.) start time

Stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (77% off right now)

Ciryl Gane has a lot to lose at UFC 334, with the belated UFC heavyweight champion having to make his first defense of the title he's coveted for so long against Josh Hokit, a man so obsessed with stirring up outrage — usually by insulting women — he's detracted from his own extraordinarily rapid rise to the top of the division.

Here's how you can watch UFC 334 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for just $1 with the Walmart Plus trial.

Hokit has repeatedly made statements that are beyond the pale even for Dana White, but having only made his UFC debut 53 weeks ago, he's one of the promotion's darlings. Gane, meanwhile, has taken the long route to the top table, earning plenty of respect along the way, but his victory over Alex Pereira and his no-contest against Tom Aspinall have cast an unflattering light over the Frenchman's fighting style.

The 36-year-old ascended from the interim title to the title proper because Aspinall had to vacate it due to eye issues stemming from a poke by "Bon Gamin" (translation: "Good Kid"). He also caught Pereira on the back of his head when they competed for the interim belt. UFC 334 is, therefore, his chance to go legit in many people's eyes.

In a reposte to Hokit, the women's bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes could upstage the headline act itself. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the current belt holder, but Nunes is a former UFC featherweight and two-time UFC bantamweight supremo, who was widely recognized as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time before she retired three years ago.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 334 live streams online and on TV.

Can I watch UFC 334 free of charge? The cheapest way to watch UFC 334 is by getting the Walmart Plus trial ($1) — the Paramount Plus Essential plan is included as part of the subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad. More details below.

How to watch UFC 334 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC 334 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Gane vs Hokit live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch UFC 334 live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Paramount Plus is showing UFC 334 headline act Gane vs Hokit, as well as each of the 11 supporting fights. Best of all, there's no PPV!

Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99/month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount Plus content, plus UFC numbered events.

We've found a sneaky hack that will get you an Essential (not Premium) subscription — the plan comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus, which costs just $1!

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your usual coverage.

Paramount+ deal UFC 334 will be shown in its entirety on Paramount Plus in the U.S., and you'll be able to tune in whether you have an Essential or a Premium plan. Essential costs $8.99 a month or $89.99/year, while Premium costs $13.99 a month or $139.99/year. You can also get an Essential subscription through the $1 Walmart Plus trial.

How to watch UFC 334 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the UFC 334 main card is available through a variety of PPV providers, including YouTube, DAZN, Sportsnet, Bell, Rogers and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is CA$69.99, with main card action starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims, meanwhile, are also on Sportsnet Plus and TVA.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform — we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 334 live streams in the U.K.

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The UFC 334 main card and prelims are being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the U.K.

A TNT Sports subscription is available through TV providers such as Sky TV, Virgin Media and EE TV. Alternatively, UFC fans can live stream TNT Sports' prelims coverage via HBO Max from £25.99/month.

Early prelims and prelims are available to watch on UFC Fight Pass too.

Away from the U.K. right now? NordVPN will unblock your Gane vs Hokit live stream.

How to watch UFC 334 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Gane vs Hokit and the rest of the UFC 334 main card is being shown on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event for a PPV costing AU$59.95.

All of the action before that goes out on Paramount Plus too, while the prelims are available to watch on the free-to-air 10 platform from 8 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to stream your preferred coverage.

UFC 334 full fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Ciryl Gane (c) vs Josh Hokit — Heavyweight title

Kayla Harrison (c) vs Amanda Nunes — Women's Bantamweight title

Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui — Middleweight

Uroš Medić vs Kevin Holland — Welterweight

Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule — Flyweight

Prelims (7 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke — Welterweight

Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan — Lightweight

Jim Miller vs Terrance McKinney — Lightweight

Donte Johnson vs César Almeida — Middleweight

Early prelims (5 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon vs Melquizael Costa — Lightweight

Macy Chiasson vs Beatriz Mesquita — Women's Bantamweight

Evan Elder vs Samuel Sanches — Lightweight

Gane vs Hokit tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ciryl Gane Josh Hokit Nationality French American Date of birth Apr 12, 1990 Nov 12, 1997 Height 6' 5" 6' 1" Reach 81" 73" Total fights 17 10 Record 14-2-1 10-0

Where is the UFC 334 venue? UFC 331 is taking place at Madison Square Garden — home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers — in New York City.

What is the best way to watch UFC 334? The best way to watch UFC 334 is via Paramount+ in the US, where Walmart's $1 trial provides access to the streaming service.

Is UFC 334 a pay-per-view event? In select countries, yes. UFC 334 is a PPV event in Australia and Canada. In the U.S., however, you can watch it on Paramount+ ($8.99/month) without paying for a separate PPV, and in the U.K., you can stream it on TNT Sports via HBO Max (£25.99/month).

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