The five celebrity chefs competing in MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown get into the Christmas spirit.

"MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" sees five professional chefs head back to the kitchen for a Christmas cook-off. Their challenge? Transform festive leftovers into mouthwatering dishes before creating a spectacular two-course Xmas menu.

Here's how to watch "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

“MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" - free streaming details, release date "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" premieres on Friday, November 27 in the U.K.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Aldo Zilli, Sabrina Ghayour, Seema Pankhania, Tony Singh and Rachel Allen face two challenges designed to test their culinary creativity, all under the watchful eyes of judges Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli.

Mince pies, roast potatoes, parsnips and brussels sprouts are all up for reinvention, and with professional reputations on the line, a reheated turkey sandwich certainly won't cut it.

Here's how to watch "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" online and from anywhere, with a free streaming option available.

Can I watch 'MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown' for free? "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026. You'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence to watch. Outside the U.K. on vacation? You may be able to access your usual streaming services using NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch ‘MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" online and on-demand.

How to watch ‘MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown' in the U.K.

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"MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" is available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026, ahead of its BBC One broadcast over the festive season. The exact TV air date is still TBC.

BBC iPlayer is free to use with a BBC account, although you'll need a valid UK TV Licence to watch.

Can you watch ‘MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

At the moment, there's no confirmed release for "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" 2026 in the U.S., Canada or Australia.

The show could become available on international streaming services at a later date, but no details have been announced yet.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown" from anywhere.

What challenges will the celebrity chefs face?

The chefs face two festive challenges. First, they'll have to transform Christmas leftovers, including roast potatoes, parsnips and mince pies, into dishes worthy of the MasterChef kitchen.

Next, they'll create a two-course menu inspired by their favorite seasonal ingredients and Christmas traditions, with judges Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli assessing their creativity and technique.

No doubt sprouts will make an appearance too.

Who are the judges of 'MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown'?

Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli will oversee the festive competition, bringing their experience as a restaurant critic and Michelin-starred chef to the judging table.

The pair became MasterChef's main judging duo in 2025, following the departure of longtime hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

What other things can I watch on BBC iPlayer? There's plenty more MasterChef to enjoy on BBC iPlayer, such as "MasterChef: The Professionals", "MasterChef UK", and "Celebrity MasterChef".

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