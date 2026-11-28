Watch Man Utd vs Brentford as Mauricio Pochettino bids to secure his first victory since taking charge at Old Trafford in Saturday's Premier League clash.

At Tom's Guide, we'll bring you all the live streams and TV channels you need to watch from anywhere in the world.

Man Utd vs Brentford live stream date, time and channels The Man Utd vs Brentford live stream takes place on Saturday, November 28.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sun.) • Free Stream — CazeTV's YouTube (Brazil)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — No stream

• Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (75% off for BLACK FRIDAY)

It was a nightmare start to life as United boss for the Argentine as Lenny Yoro saw red before Liverpool scored four in a one-sided contest at Anfield. The criticism only intensified with a 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League midweek as a Senne Lammens error shone further light on individual errors that have led to 36 goals conceded in all competitions. That's the most in Europe this season. Yoro is, though, available after his red card was rescinded, and is likely to start alongside Harry Maguire.

Thirteen places above United in the league table and having secured a thumping 4-0 win over Everton last time out, Brentford will have full belief they can secure a first win at Old Trafford since 1937. The Bees were superb on Monday night, with Keane Lewis-Potter stealing the show from left-back thanks to two first-half goals.

Manager Keith Andrews will have been particularly pleased with how his side coped without the still-suspended Igor Thiago. Callum Wilson replaced the Brazilian for a first Premier League start for the Bees and the ex-Newcastle forward will hope to expose a fragile United backline.

Read on to find out how you can watch Man Utd vs Brentford live in the 2026/27 Premier League, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Brentford for free? Yes, CazeTV's YouTube in Brazil will stream Man Utd vs Brentford for free. You don't even need to an account or subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual U.S. streaming service from abroad. See below for details.

Watch Man Utd vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Brentford in the EPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Proton VPN — it does everything and comes with up to 75% off this Black Friday.

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Use Proton to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch Man Utd vs Brentford live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Man Utd vs Brentford.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford live streams in the U.S.

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Man Utd vs Brentford is being streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Peacock Premium has a 30% discount for Black Friday, meaning it comes in at $8.99/month for three months or $89.99/year and will provide access to Man Utd vs Brentford as well as a host of other Premier League games across the season.

A regular subscription costs $12.99/month or $129.99/year.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Brentford live streams in the U.K.?

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There is a 3 p.m. blackout in operation in the U.K. meaning Saturday games at that time cannot be shown on live television. As a result, there is no option to watch Man Utd vs Brentford live on the day.

The best option is to watch the highlights on Match of the Day, which plays on BBC One on Saturday nights. You can catch the show on BBC iPlayer, too

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as Proton VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford live streams in Canada

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Man Utd vs Brentford is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from Canada? Don't let that stop you — you can still watch Premier League soccer thanks to Proton VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Man Utd vs Brentford in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$24.99/month for a limited time — that's AU$4.99 (usually AU$9.99) for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sport add-on.

Outside of Australia this weekend? Use Proton VPN and stream EPL soccer online from anywhere.

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