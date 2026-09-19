Watch UFC 331 live streams as Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2 headlines a huge MMA night from the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. Pantoja returns to the Octagon for this rematch of current and former UFC flyweight champions with a chip on his shoulder after the Brazilian dislocated his elbow 26 seconds into their first fight. The Brazilian feels as if Dana White subsequently dropped him like a stone.

Here's how you can watch UFC 331 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for just $1.

UFC 331 live stream, date, time, TV Channels UFC 331 is taking place on Saturday, September 19.

► Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 11 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• U.S. stream — Paramount Plus via $1 Walmart Plus trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

For a fighter with four straight successful UFC title defenses to his name, who was once at No.4 in the pound-for-pound rankings, and who became the first men's flyweight in the history of the promotion to win a title bout over the age of 35, Pantoja gets surprisingly little fanfare — something that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Van, on the other hand, became an overnight star when he took the belt last December. The 24-year-old has since embellished his reputation with a gripping title defense against Tatsuro Taira, which went the distance. However, as Pantoja has been keen to remind prospective viewers all week, Van didn't actually beat him in the first place.

It has all the ingredients for a band-tempered grudge match, and Arman Tsarukyan's lightweight clash with Mauricio Ruffy for a potential title shot stands to be a stupendous warmup act.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 331 live streams online and on TV.

Can I watch UFC 331 free of charge? The cheapest way to watch UFC 331 is by getting the Walmart Plus trial ($1) — the Paramount Plus Essential plan is included as part of the subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad. More details below.

How to watch UFC 331 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC 331 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Van vs Pantoja 2 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch UFC 331 live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Paramount Plus is showing UFC 331 headline act Van vs Pantoja 2, as well as each of the 11 supporting fights. Best of all, there's no PPV!

Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99/month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount Plus content, plus UFC numbered events.

We've found a sneaky hack that will get you an Essential (not Premium) subscription — the plan comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus, which costs just $1!

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your usual coverage.

Paramount+ deal UFC 331 will be shown in its entirety on Paramount Plus in the U.S., and you'll be able to tune in whether you have an Essential or a Premium plan. Essential costs $8.99 a month or $89.99/year, while Premium costs $13.99 a month or $139.99/year. You can also get an Essential subscription through the $1 Walmart Plus trial.

How to watch UFC 331 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the UFC 331 main card is available through a variety of PPV providers, including YouTube, DAZN, Sportsnet, Bell, Rogers and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is CA$69.99, with main card action starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims, meanwhile, are also on Sportsnet Plus and TVA.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform — we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 331 live streams in the U.K.

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The UFC 331 main card and prelims are being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the U.K.

A TNT Sports subscription is available through TV providers such as Sky TV, Virgin Media and EE TV. Alternatively, UFC fans can live stream TNT Sports' prelims coverage via HBO Max from £25.99/month.

Early prelims and prelims are available to watch on UFC Fight Pass too.

Away from the U.K. right now? NordVPN will unblock your Van vs Pantoja 2 live stream.

How to watch UFC 331 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Van vs Pantoja 2 and the rest of the UFC 331 main card is being shown on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event for a PPV costing AU$59.95.

All of the action before that goes out on Paramount Plus too, while the prelims are available to watch on the free-to-air 10 platform from 9 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to stream your preferred coverage.

UFC 331 full fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Joshua Van (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja 2 — Flyweight title

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy — Lightweight

Patrício Pitbull vs Choi Doo-ho — Featherweight

Gable Steveson vs Sean Sharaf — Heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield vs Iwo Baraniewski — Light Heavyweight

Prelims (7 p.m. ET)

Marlon Vera vs Charles Jourdain — Bantamweight

Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne — Heavyweight

Michael Aswell Jr. vs Yoo Joo-sang — Featherweight

Ryan Gandra vs Osman Diaz — Middleweight

Early prelims (5 p.m. ET)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Brunno Ferreira — Middleweight

Casey O'Neill vs Eduarda Moura — Women's Flyweight

Giga Chikadze vs Joanderson Brito — Featherweight

Van vs Pantoja 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Joshua Van Alexandre Pantoja Nationality Burmese-American Brazilian Date of birth October 10, 2001 April 16, 1990 Height 5' 5" 5' 5" Reach 65" 68" Total fights 19 36 Record 17-2 30-6

Where is the UFC 331 venue? UFC 331 is taking place at Crypto.com Arena — formerly Staples Center — home to the Los Angeles Lakers, in LA, California.

What is the best way to watch UFC 331? The best way to watch UFC 331 is via Paramount+ in the US, where Walmart's $1 trial provides access to the streaming service.

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