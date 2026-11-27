"Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" sees Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash return to Farmer Scott's barn for their annual Christmas celebration. This year, Joe is tackling festive food treats, while the family prepares a special thank-you for people who care for animals in need.

Here's how to watch "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

“Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" - free streaming details, release date "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" will be available to stream from Friday, November 27 in the U.K.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Christmas preparations are in full swing as Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their family head back to Farmer Scott's barn for another festive get-together.

With help from their children, extended family and Dilly, the couple get busy making decorations, homemade gifts and festive food, sharing clever ways to celebrate Christmas without spending a fortune.

This year's party also has a special purpose, as they invite animal rescue workers, vets and volunteers to thank them for their dedication to animals in need.

Here's how to watch "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas' for free? "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026. You'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence to watch. Outside the U.K. on vacation? You may be able to access your usual streaming services using NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch ‘Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price

✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch Stacey Solomon's "Crafty Christmas".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" online and on-demand.

How to watch ‘Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news! You don't have to wait until Christmas to get crafty with Stacey and Joe.

"Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" will be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026, almost two weeks before its BBC One premiere. There's no official release time, but BBC iPlayer usually drops shows around 6am on the day of broadcast.

Prefer to watch on TV? The hour-long festive special airs on BBC One on Tuesday, December 8 at 8 p.m. GMT.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, although you'll need a BBC account and a valid UK TV Licence to watch.

So grab your glue gun, dust off the decorations and get ready to save a few pounds this Christmas!

Can you watch ‘Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

At the moment, there's no confirmed release for "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" in the U.S., Canada or Australia.

The show could become available on international streaming services at a later date, but no details have been announced yet.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas" from anywhere.

Who is Dilly Carter?

Dilly Carter (@declutterdollies) is a professional organizer best known for appearing alongside Stacey Solomon on BBC One's "Sort Your Life Out".

The founder of Declutter Dollies is no stranger to Stacey's Christmas specials, and she's back to help the Solomon-Swash family prepare Farmer Scott's barn for their festive celebration.

What animals do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash own?

The couple have quite the collection of animals at home, including two rescue Shetland ponies, 16 chickens, five ducks, two dogs, rabbits and a hive of bees.

Their love of animals is also behind this year's Christmas celebration, which recognizes the rescue workers, vets and volunteers who care for animals in need.

More from Tom's Guide