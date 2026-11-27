Have you noticed your bathroom is feeling a little damp even after you've turned the shower off? During the colder months, you might wonder if the lack of sunny weather is affecting how dry your bathroom feels, but it could actually be two everyday items causing the problem.

And if you don't tackle the cause before it's too late, you could end up finding the 3 telltale signs of black mold, which is a whole other problem you'll need to fix. So, before the damp starts to cause havoc in your home, I asked an expert what these two everyday items are and how to keep them dry.

The two bathroom items you should never leave wet

Shaf Member has over 20 years of expertise in the bathroom sector at QS Supplies, and reveals the two everyday items that people often forget when trying to tackle a bathroom that always feels damp: "I think people mentally end the moisture problem when they turn the shower off.

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"But if you've then got two damp towels handing in a heap and a bath mat saturated on a cold tiled floor, you've still got a lot of water sitting in that room. As those fabrics dry, that moisture has to go somewhere."

Fortunately, Member has some top tips to share on how to keep them dry and tackle the moisture in your bathroom for good.

1. Hang your bath mat up

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I always notice the wet footprints on my bath mat after the shower that tells me that I've just dragged a lot of the water out with me. But, having a bath mat to protect the floor isn't enough.

"If the underside is pressed against cold tiles, there's almost no airflow underneath it," Member reveals. "The top might feel reasonably dry later while the bathroom is still damp. That can create a musty smell and means that area remains wet for much longer than it needs to."

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Instead, Member highly recommends hanging your bath mat somewhere it can dry on both sides, like on a rail or even over the side of the bath. And if you've got a busy household, he adds: "I'd also consider rotating two bath mats rather than repeatedly soaking the same one before it has properly dried."

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2. Spread towels out

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Like the coat hooks in my entryway, I feel inclined to try and hang as many towels as possible on the hooks in my bathroom to save space. But, what Member advises, is getting rail or, even better, a heated rail for your towels instead: "A hook is convenient, but a thick towel folded over itself can take much longer to dry because the inner layers get very little air."

He adds: "I'd spread the towel as flat as practical over a rail so more of the fabric is exposed. If two wet towels are piled over one another, you're effectively trapping damp fabric between damp fabric." Giving it air and space to dry out will reduce the chances of dampness getting trapped inside your bathroom (and in your towels) instead.

3. Ventilate the room

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While colder months mean you can't crack open a window as easily, Member says you should still keep the room well ventilated with different approaches: "I'd run the extractor while showering and leave it operating afterwards in line with its controls and the manufacturer's instructions."

But, don't just replace opening a window with opening the door instead. In fact, Member advises against it: "The other thing I'd do is keep the bathroom door shut while you're dealing with that initial burst of humid air. If you open the door immediately because you want the steam to escape, you may simply move the moisture into a colder landing or bedroom."

4. Don't move the wet items elsewhere

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You may feel inclined to just pick up the bathroom towels and mat and dry them out elsewhere, but you'll also just be moving the damp issue along with them, especially if the space isn't suitable for drying.

"I wouldn't take a soaking towel into a cold bedroom and throw it over the radiator," says Member. "You've moved the water into another room and then encouraged it to evaporate there."

Instead, he suggests that if you want to move them out of the bathroom, then you should pick somewhere that has proper ventilation or is able to dry them suitably by dealing with the moisture rather than just moving the problem around your home.

5. Check for other causes

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If you've followed all of Member's helpful steps and you're still noticing a permanent dampness in your bathroom, he recommends looking into other causes: "Normal showering and drying towels shouldn't make a properly functioning bathroom permanently damp."

Instead, he suggests turning these steps into a habit: "Remove standing water, give wet fabrics as much airflow as possible and make sure the moisture has somewhere to escape."

If the problem still persists, you may need to look into other causes or check your bathroom ventilation. But, hopefully keeping these two everyday items dry will give you damp-free bathroom (and fresh-smelling towels).

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