With an exciting four-match card put together, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 has two title Crown Jewel Championship fights, a Tag Team Title bout, and a heated Last Man Standing offering. Here's how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's ANB Arena, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 features two Champion vs. Champion matches, a Tag Team Title bout, and the next stage in the heated Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton rivalry.

So, with that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams online and potentially for free in the U.S..

How to Watch WWE for free

Although most of the world requires a Netflix subscription, fans in the U.S. can watch Crown Jewel with various free trials. Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV all offer free trials with YouTube TV's coming in at the longest at 21-days.

Outside the States? If you're traveling outside America, you can use NordVPN to access Fubo from anywhere. More on that below.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams from anywhere

Watching WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams can get a bit confusing if you're abroad. You might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual streaming services. NordVPN fixes that, allow you to watch your streams from anywhere – it's the best VPN we've tested.

WWE deal 🚀 NordVPN Black Friday Deal: SAVE 77% + 3 MONTHS FREE



✅ Save up to 77% Today

✅ Unblock wrestling streams abroad

✅ Get 3 Extra Months Free



Get NordVPN today and stream WWE Crown Jewel 2026 online.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Crown Jewel 2026 are now exclusively streamed on ESPN in the United States.

No cable? YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV and DirecTV customers can get the ESPN Unlimited Plan included as part of select packages.

YouTube TV is our current pick of the options with a 21-day free trial meaning you can watch WWE Crown Jewel for free.

Alternatively, you can access ESPN through ESPN Unlimited which comes in at $31.99/month.

Subscribed to ESPN but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Crown Jewel in U.K., Canada and Australia

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and various other countries outside of the U.S. can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live on Netflix, the home of WWE around the world.

The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:

Australia – AU$9.99/month

AU$9.99/month Canada – CA$7.99/month

CA$7.99/month New Zealand – NZD$17.99/month

NZD$17.99/month U.K. – £7.99/month

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for ESPN? You can use NordVPN to access your regular Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 predictions and storylines

Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

World Tag Team Championship Match: The Vision (Bron Breakker, Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans

Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan

Men's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns

Amidst much controversy, WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Emanating from the ANB Arena, Crown Jewel's main attractions are the event's two eponymous championship matches.

In the expected main event, WWE Champion Sami Zayn faces off against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the Men's Crown Jewel Title. While these Champion vs. Champion bouts often feel a little thrown together for the sake of it, this one has a whole bunch of history behind it, thanks to Sami's time as the Honorary Uce in The Bloodline.

Where the Women's Crown Jewel Championship is concerned, that pits WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green against Women's World Champion Chelsea Green. And while there may not be quite the storied history between Chelsea and Liv like Sami and Roman, there is the looming large presence of Tiffany Stratton and her Money in the Bank briefcase...

Elsewhere, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will see The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defending the World Tag Team Championships against Penta and Je'Von Evans, and then there's the small matter of a heated Last Man Standing bout between former friends-turned-bitter rivals Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

More from Tom's Guide