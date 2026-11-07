How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 for FREE: live stream wrestling online; start time, card, storylines and predictions
WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2026
With an exciting four-match card put together, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 has two title Crown Jewel Championship fights, a Tag Team Title bout, and a heated Last Man Standing offering. Here's how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
• Date: Saturday, 7 October
• Start time: 12 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via YouTube TV (21-day free trial) / Fubo (5-day free trial)
• RoW — Watch on Netflix
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's ANB Arena, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 features two Champion vs. Champion matches, a Tag Team Title bout, and the next stage in the heated Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton rivalry.
So, with that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams online and potentially for free in the U.S..
How to Watch WWE for free
Although most of the world requires a Netflix subscription, fans in the U.S. can watch Crown Jewel with various free trials. Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV all offer free trials with YouTube TV's coming in at the longest at 21-days.
Outside the States? If you're traveling outside America, you can use NordVPN to access Fubo from anywhere. More on that below.
How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams from anywhere
Watching WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live streams can get a bit confusing if you're abroad. You might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual streaming services. NordVPN fixes that, allow you to watch your streams from anywhere – it's the best VPN we've tested.
🚀 NordVPN Black Friday Deal: SAVE 77% + 3 MONTHS FREE
✅ Save up to 77% Today
✅ Unblock wrestling streams abroad
✅ Get 3 Extra Months Free
Get NordVPN today and stream WWE Crown Jewel 2026 online.
How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live stream in the U.S.
WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Crown Jewel 2026 are now exclusively streamed on ESPN in the United States.
No cable? YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV and DirecTV customers can get the ESPN Unlimited Plan included as part of select packages.
YouTube TV is our current pick of the options with a 21-day free trial meaning you can watch WWE Crown Jewel for free.
Alternatively, you can access ESPN through ESPN Unlimited which comes in at $31.99/month.
Subscribed to ESPN but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch Crown Jewel in U.K., Canada and Australia
Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and various other countries outside of the U.S. can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026 live on Netflix, the home of WWE around the world.
The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:
- Australia – AU$9.99/month
- Canada – CA$7.99/month
- New Zealand – NZD$17.99/month
- U.K. – £7.99/month
Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for ESPN? You can use NordVPN to access your regular Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.
WWE Crown Jewel 2026 predictions and storylines
- Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- World Tag Team Championship Match: The Vision (Bron Breakker, Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans
- Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan
- Men's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns
Amidst much controversy, WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this Saturday.
Emanating from the ANB Arena, Crown Jewel's main attractions are the event's two eponymous championship matches.
In the expected main event, WWE Champion Sami Zayn faces off against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the Men's Crown Jewel Title. While these Champion vs. Champion bouts often feel a little thrown together for the sake of it, this one has a whole bunch of history behind it, thanks to Sami's time as the Honorary Uce in The Bloodline.
Where the Women's Crown Jewel Championship is concerned, that pits WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green against Women's World Champion Chelsea Green. And while there may not be quite the storied history between Chelsea and Liv like Sami and Roman, there is the looming large presence of Tiffany Stratton and her Money in the Bank briefcase...
Elsewhere, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will see The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defending the World Tag Team Championships against Penta and Je'Von Evans, and then there's the small matter of a heated Last Man Standing bout between former friends-turned-bitter rivals Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.
More from Tom's Guide
- The best streaming VPN
- How to watch Nations Championship 2026
- How to watch the Premier League 2026/27 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Andrew is a long-standing sports fan who has covered professional wrestling (with a splash of football) for over a decade. While WhatCulture is his regular home, he can also be found contributing to TechRadar, What To Watch and serving as the main panel host for Wales Comic Con. Elsewhere, Andrew's work has featured on the BBC, Starburst Magazine, Sportskeeda, The Richest, and various other outlets and publications, with the content itself varying from sports, to movies, to television, to comic books, to video games, and pretty much anything and everything in between. With pro wrestling a lifelong passion, Andrew has also taken great pleasure in interviewing major names such as Bret Hart, Trish Stratus, and Booker T.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.