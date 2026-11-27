Don’t be stuck in the dark without heat because you failed to prepare for a winter power outage. Taking a little time now to gather the right supplies will ensure you won’t be scrambling in the dark when the power goes out.

Heavy snow and freezing rain don’t just disrupt your plans — they can impact the grid. So, before the temperature starts to drop, gather the essentials you’ll need to stay warm and safe in an emergency. I've created the checklist below of five things to be aware of when it comes to surviving potential winter power outages.

1. Check your battery drawer

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I have a ‘battery drawer’ in my home that’s also filled with other random items, but it’s worth checking that it’s well stocked. Are those rechargeable batteries fully charged, and do you have a mix of sizes, with enough to charge the appliances you’ll rely on?

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Sort through and focus on checking that you have batteries to charge any flashlights, radios and other essential items you will need during an outage.

2. Flashlights are your friend

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Don't get caught stumbling around in the dark without a flashlight. Store one in an easily accessible spot — like a dedicated kitchen drawer — and make sure everyone in the household knows where it is. Better yet, keep a few extras on hand so there’s enough to go around, and double-check that they all have fresh batteries before a storm hits.

3. Keep connected with a wind-up radio

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I’ve recently invested in an emergency wind-up radio in preparation for a power outage. It will keep me connected long after my batteries go flat. Apart from gaining access to emergency radio broadcasts, the product I bought has an added flashlight, an LED reading light and an SOS alarm. It’s worth looking out for these extra features, as they effectively turn one compact device into a multi-purpose survival tool.

Svsudsom Multi-purpose crank radio: $52 at Amazon This emergency radio is designed for power outages and other emergencies. It can be manually charged by the hand crank or the solar panel, and it also has a compartment for AAA batteries. In addition to tuning into emergency radio broadcasts, it features a torch, a reading light and an emergency alarm.

4. Spare blankets are a must

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As soon as the temperature drops, I love snuggling up in the evening with a heated blanket — but that won’t do me much good when the power goes out. To keep the bitter chill at bay during an outage, I’ve stocked up on heavy-duty blankets that are built for real warmth, not just decoration.

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For something similar to what I’ve purchased, you could try this Olive Green Warm Blanket from Ever Ready First Aid for $27 on Amazon, it’s 80% wool and could double up as a camping blanket.

5. Invest in a portable stove

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Between my induction cooktop, electric oven, and daily air fryer habit, I’d be in big trouble if the power went out. And when the temperature drops, hot food and warm drinks are essential for keeping my core temperature up.

Even if I’m keeping my meals simple and heating food straight from a tin — I certainly won’t be scrolling through recipes on my phone — I still want a reliable way to warm everything through.

That’s why I invested in a portable gas stove. I’ve kept things compact with a single-burner model. I like this Coleman 1-Burner Butane Stove, for $39 at Amazon. It fits a 10-inch pan and will last up to 1.25 hours on one 8.8 oz butane gas cylinder. Though if you have storage space and want something more elaborate than tinned soup, double-burner versions are widely available.

Best of all, it will come in handy as an extra burner when hosting for the holidays, ensuring my guests never have to pour cold gravy over their turkey.

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