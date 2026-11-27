"The Sleeping Beauty" brings English National Ballet's production of the classic fairytale to the small screen, featuring Sir Kenneth MacMillan's choreography and Tchaikovsky's iconic score.

Here's how to watch "The Sleeping Beauty" ballet online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

“The Sleeping Beauty" - free streaming details, release date "The Sleeping Beauty" will be available to stream from Friday, November 27 in the UK

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

English National Ballet brings the classic fairytale of "The Sleeping Beauty" to life, following Princess Aurora as she falls under a wicked fairy's curse and can only be awakened by true love's kiss.

Featuring Sir Kenneth MacMillan's choreography and Tchaikovsky's famous score, the production combines beautifully designed costumes, elaborate sets and intricate ballet performances.

Filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall, it brings one of the world's best-loved ballets to the small screen.

Here's how to watch "The Sleeping Beauty" online and from anywhere, with a free streaming option available.

Can I watch 'The Sleeping Beauty' for free? "The Sleeping Beauty" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026. You'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence to watch. The showcase will also air on BBC Two over the Christmas period, although an exact broadcast date has yet to be confirmed. Outside the U.K. on vacation? You may be able to access your usual streaming services using NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch ‘The Sleeping Beauty' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Sleeping Beauty" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Sleeping Beauty" from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Sleeping Beauty" online and on-demand.

How to watch ‘The Sleeping Beauty' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Sleeping Beauty" lands on BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 27, ahead of its BBC Two Christmas broadcast.

The special is free to stream, although you'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it all on BBC iPlayer.



Outside the U.K.? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services while traveling abroad, where permitted..

Can you watch ‘The Sleeping Beauty' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

At the moment, there's no confirmed release for "The Sleeping Beauty" in the U.S., Canada or Australia, with the broadcast currently scheduled for the U.K.

It's possible the special could become available on international streaming services at a later date, but nothing has been announced yet.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "The Sleeping Beauty" from anywhere.

Who stars in English National Ballet's 'The Sleeping Beauty'?

English National Ballet's filmed production stars First Soloist Anna Nevzorova as Princess Aurora, alongside guest artist Davi Ramos as Prince Désiré.

Anri Sugiura also appears as the Lilac Fairy, who intervenes when the wicked Carabosse places a curse on Aurora.

The Sleeping Beauty' official trailer

The Sleeping Beauty: Trailer | English National Ballet - YouTube Watch On

What other things can I watch on BBC iPlayer? There's plenty more talent to enjoy on BBC iPlayer, including "The Proms", "Strictly Come Dancing", and "The Olivier Awards 2026".

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