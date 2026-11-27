Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse head to North Norfolk for another festive fishing adventure.

"Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" takes Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse to North Norfolk for another festive outing, bringing their usual mix of fishing, friendship and laughter. This year's Xmas special also promises an emotional farewell to their beloved dog Ted.

Here's how to watch "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" - free streaming details, release date "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" will be available to stream from Friday, November 27 in the U.K.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are heading to North Norfolk for another festive fishing adventure, bringing their usual mix of humor, friendship and Christmas cheer.

This year's special sees comedian Steve Coogan join the pair for sardines on toast and a chat about Christmas traditions, while musician Sam Fender drops by to reflect on his whirlwind year.

There's a bittersweet moment, too, as Bob and Paul pay tribute to their beloved dog Ted, who died earlier this year, during their annual Gone Fishing Awards.

Here's how to watch "Gone Fishing" Christmas Special 2026 online and from anywhere, with a free streaming option available.

Can I watch 'Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing' for free? Mortimer & Whitehouse's "Gone Christmas Fishing" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026. You'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence to watch. There's no set release time but BBC iPlayer usually drops shows around 6 a.m. on the day of broadcast. The special will also air on BBC Two over the Christmas period, although an exact broadcast date has yet to be confirmed. Outside the U.K. on vacation? You may be able to access your usual streaming services using NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" lands on BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 27, giving viewers an early Christmas treat ahead of its BBC Two broadcast

The special is free to stream, although you'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it all on BBC iPlayer.



Outside the U.K.? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services while traveling abroad, where permitted..

Can you watch 'Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

At the moment, there's no confirmed release for "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" in the U.S., Canada or Australia, with the special currently exclusive to BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

It's possible the special could become available on international streaming services at a later date, but nothing has been announced yet.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing" from anywhere.

Where was 'Gone Christmas Fishing' 2026 filmed?

This year's Christmas special takes Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse to North Norfolk, a particularly meaningful location for the pair.

It's where viewers first met their beloved dog Ted in 2020, making the trip a bittersweet return following his death earlier this year.

How did 'Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing' begin?

"Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing" first aired on BBC Two in 2018, bringing together longtime friends and comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

The idea came about after Mortimer underwent triple heart bypass surgery in 2015. Whitehouse, a keen angler who had experienced his own heart problems, encouraged his friend to go fishing as part of his recovery. Their trips eventually became the BBC series.

What other things can I watch on BBC iPlayer? There's plenty more to enjoy on BBC iPlayer, including "Shetland", "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" and "Blue Planet III".

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