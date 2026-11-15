Save up to 55% on these 3 carbon plate running shoes in the Black Friday sales — top racers from Brooks, New Balance and Saucony

The best carbon plate running shoes all have a few common features. They’re all lightweight shoes with efficiency-boosting designs that rely on springy foams and stiff plates. And they’re all incredibly expensive.

Fortunately, Black Friday deals have arrived and with them has come a cavalcade of discounts on carbon plate racing shoes, which makes them a far more accessible option for runners of all levels.

I’ve been testing super-shoes ever since the original Nike Vaporfly 4% and I’ve picked out three deals on carbon racers worth checking out in the sales right now, with the pick of them being the huge $160 saving on the Saucony Endorphin Elite 2 on Amazon.

Note that with all of the deals below the price will vary depending on the size and color you pick, so do click around to find the best deal for you.

Carbon Plate Running Shoe Deals