Save up to 55% on these 3 carbon plate running shoes in the Black Friday sales — top racers from Brooks, New Balance and Saucony
Do you feel the need for speed?
The best carbon plate running shoes all have a few common features. They’re all lightweight shoes with efficiency-boosting designs that rely on springy foams and stiff plates. And they’re all incredibly expensive.
Fortunately, Black Friday deals have arrived and with them has come a cavalcade of discounts on carbon plate racing shoes, which makes them a far more accessible option for runners of all levels.
I’ve been testing super-shoes ever since the original Nike Vaporfly 4% and I’ve picked out three deals on carbon racers worth checking out in the sales right now, with the pick of them being the huge $160 saving on the Saucony Endorphin Elite 2 on Amazon.
Note that with all of the deals below the price will vary depending on the size and color you pick, so do click around to find the best deal for you.
Quick Links
- Saucony Endorphin Elite 2: was $290 now $129 @ Amazon
- New Balance SC Elite v5: was $265 now $130 @ Amazon
- Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $146 @ Amazon
Carbon Plate Running Shoe Deals
The Endorphin Elite 2 is one of the softest and bounciest carbon shoes I've tested, which means it's both fun and fast to race and train in. Several colors of the shoe have been reduced by over 50% in the Amazon sale, with a wide range of sizes available. It's a generation old, but still worth the investment.
The best deal I've seen on the New Balance SC Elite v5 brings it down to just $130, but even if this price doesn't apply to your size the discounts available on Amazon are worth considering. I found the New Balance SC Elite v5 to be a nimble racer that's great for races of any distance.
Is the best deal on the speedy Hyperion Elite 5 only available on the worst, yellow color? Yes, but don't hold that against this lightning fast carbon racer, because you'll learn to love your mustard super-shoes once you've racked up a few PRs in them. I know I did when I ran in the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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