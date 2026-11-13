Can you name these iconic '80s movies from their final quotes? Featuring ‘Star Wars’, ‘E.T’ and ‘Stand By Me’
May the Force be with you for this quiz
We all love a classic movie quote. Maybe it's my age or perhaps it's the cinematic legacy of the decade, but I've found myself in many conversations where a line from an iconic '80s movie is casually referenced to approving nods or little chuckles.
And I've recently learned that Tom's Guide readers are pretty good at identifying movie quotes. As I type, 25 people have now named all 10 of the '80s movies from a single iconic line, with Ian A holding the top score. Meanwhile 31 have scored 10/10 at matching the opening lines to the correct '80s movie, and Steve L is the person to beat there. I clearly need to ramp up the challenge. This week's homework is naming the '80s movie from the last (English) line spoken. Go!
How did you do? While doomscrolling mercifully wasn't an option when these movies were released, perhaps you had nodded off by the time some of these last lines were spoken, or you simply haven't seen all of these classics? If it's the latter, hopefully I've inspired your next retro movie night.
If you're still in the mood for more challenges, you're in luck. Why not try matching these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, or naming an 80s movie from the best friend?
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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