Spotify’s foray into the world of AI has resulted in the introduction of the “AI DJ” feature, which acts as a personalized guide that helps curate the music you listen to and even talks to you about whatever you’re currently jamming to.

This exclusive Spotify Premium subscriber feature has emerged as a fun way to prompt and speak to your personal AI DJ and request tunes based on your mood, what specific genres you want to hear, the type of activities you want a playlist for and more. Thanks to the power of OpenAI’s generative AI technology and Sonantic’s AI voice capabilities, Spotify’s AI DJ feature is possible.

Alongside English, the AI DJ can also speak to users in Spanish, French, German, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese.

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Now that same feature has expanded to include even more voices that match varied personalities, plus you can even decrease the rate at which they speak to you. Here’s how it works.

New voices, new personalities and a new toggle feature that makes them talk less

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Right now, Spotify Premium users can select from a new collection of AI DJ voices that speak in either English or Spanish. Seven new English voice options have been added to cover American, British, Irish, Australian and Indian accents, while the two other voices speak primarily in Spanish. Accessing these new AI DJ voices is as easy as opening the app, using the search tool to find “DJ,” tapping the three-dot menu and choosing your AI DJ’S voice & commentary settings from there.

Here’s the full lineup of all the new Spotify AI DJ’s you can interact with:

Casey [US]: Laidback energy, warm, bit of a drawl.

Tess [US]: Direct but inviting, has a bit of an edge. In-the-know.

Lane [US]: Southern accent, brings a younger, positive energy.

Sam [AU]: Gregarious, fun, likes to keep things not-so-serious.

Nell [UK]: Mellow, slower energy, and deeply knowledgeable.

Declan [IR]: Straightforward, passionate, and a bit of a music nerd.

Nisha [IN]: Inviting, with contagious energy.

Nico [MX]: Down to earth, present, and right there with you.

Fabi [MX]: Witty, friendly, and always a step ahead.

If you’d prefer your AI DJ not to talk as much between songs, Spotify has now given you the option to make that happen. A new toggle has been added that will keep your AI DJ from interrupting your music streaming sessions as it once did and let your playlist flow more seamlessly.

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Bottom line

Spotify has done a lot to improve its user experience via AI. Alongside the AI DJ feature, the streaming service has introduced the “Taste Profile” music & podcast recommendation tool, AI-powered “Prompted Playlists” and the ability to create playlists within ChatGPT thanks to the streaming service's official plugin. Having a new array of voices and personalities to choose from within Spotify’s AI DJ ecosystem is pretty cool, as it widens its appeal to more nationalities and tastes in personalities.

Here’s hoping even more languages get added to the AI DJ feature over time to increase its international reach even further.

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