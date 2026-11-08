There's a simple way to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool for *FREE*

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the Premier League for free on CazeTV from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN.

Kick-off arrives at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT on Sunday, November 8.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Free Stream (Image credit: CazeTV) Free streams — CazeTV (Brazil)

Watch anywhere — Proton VPN (75% off)

Palace's start to the season has been disappointing to say the least. Statistically, they rank among the league's worst sides, and they now face a team that will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Andoni Iraola's side have been dealt back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahçe, leaving a sour taste just as they appeared to be finding their rhythm. However, they could hardly ask for a better opportunity to bounce back against an Eagles side that have been allowing opponents to create chances at will. Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola will certainly be licking their lips at the prospect.

To make things even better, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool being streamed for free on CazeTV in Brazil and we've found a way you can stream it in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool for free

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is free via CazeTV's YouTube in Brazil with no subscription or account required.

It is geo-restricted to Brazil so you will need a VPN if you're traveling outside the South American country right now.

▶︎ ACCESS CAZETV FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN — we've tested it on CazeTV's YouTube and it unblocks streams perfectly.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool free from anywhere with a VPN

CazeTV's YouTube channel is geo-restricted to those in Brazil.

Soccer lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.

There are lots of VPNs but Proton VPN will allow you safely unblock the stream of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool — plus you can save 75% with their Black Friday deal.

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Use Proton to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live online with our exclusive deal.

Which devices can I watch CazeTV's YouTube with?

You can use YouTube on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices

Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices

Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models

Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices

Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles

LG: Selected LG Smart TVs

Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)

NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms

Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs

Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices

Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks

Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs

Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices

Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

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