A lawsuit could force OpenAI, Anthropic and Google to stop building new AI models — here's what happens next

The backlash against AI is getting harder for Silicon Valley to ignore. Just days after five people were arrested protesting Anthropic's planned IPO, a coalition of advocacy groups has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop some of the world's biggest AI companies from developing and releasing new models.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, targets OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and SpaceXSI. The groups behind it argue that the companies are advancing technology that could cause catastrophic harm without adequate safeguards.

For consumers who use ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini every day, the case raises a question about the future of AI. Could the companies responsible for today's most popular chatbots eventually be forced to slow down?

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Why advocacy groups want AI development stopped

(Image credit: QuitGPT)

The lawsuit comes from four nonprofit organizations: the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, Heat Initiative and the Alliance for Secure AI.

According to The Associated Press, the complaint alleges that the companies have violated California's unfair competition law by endangering public health and interfering with people's use of property, including computer systems.

The groups point to reported incidents involving AI-assisted cyberattacks and warn that increasingly autonomous systems could eventually operate beyond human control.

They want a judge to prevent the five companies from developing or deploying new AI models.

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This represents an effort to use the courts to impose limits on an industry that has expanded rapidly over the past several years with very few safeguards.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is facing protests over its IPO

(Image credit: Stop Funding Billionaires.)

The lawsuit follows another development involving Anthropic, the company behind Claude.

On Monday, November 9, protesters gathered outside Anthropic's Manhattan offices to oppose its planned initial public offering, which could value the company at approximately $1.4 trillion.

According to Democracy Now!, five protesters were arrested after blocking an employee security entrance.

The demonstration involved activists from Climate Defenders, New York Communities for Change and Planet Over Profit. Their concerns focused on the financial risks surrounding the AI industry, including the possibility that soaring valuations could contribute to a wider economic downturn.

According to a report shared with Tom's Guide, activist Jonathan Westin told Democracy Now! that he feared Anthropic and the wider AI industry could crash the global economy.

Unlike Thursday's lawsuit, which focuses on technological safety, the demonstration targeted the financial consequences of the AI boom.

Even AI executives have warned about the risks

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

These risks have been mentioned before. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has previously acknowledged the possibility of AI development going badly and called for the industry to slow the pace of progress so safety measures can catch up.

Yet Anthropic continues developing increasingly advanced AI systems while preparing for a potentially historic public offering.

That tension is becoming harder to ignore as the industry moves toward AI agents capable of performing complex tasks, interacting with computer systems and operating with less human supervision.

What this means for ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini users

For now, nothing changes about how consumers can use these chatbots. The lawsuit is an attempt to prevent future AI development, not an order requiring companies to shut down existing products or suspend subscriptions.

But if the plaintiffs ultimately succeed in obtaining a broad court order, the consequences could extend well beyond Silicon Valley. New model launches, advanced AI features and the pace of competition between companies could all be affected.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.